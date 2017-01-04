Champlin steps closer to restoring Mill Pond

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The city of Champlin was recently awarded a grant from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) in the amount of $2 million for the restoration of the Mill Pond.

Champlin’s Mill Pond was once one of the city’s shining gems with its clear waters suitable for swimming and fishing. Today, it is sits on the Minnesota DNR’s impaired waters list. The city plans to complete the project in two phases, first working on a portion of the water body west of Hwy. 169, then tackling the east side of the Mill Pond.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $6.3 million. The city worked with its legislators to secure $3.3 million by way of the 2016 Bonding Bill, but it didn’t pass. City staff is hopeful state funds can still be secured for the project.

An additional $250,000 has been reserved for the project from the Elm Creek Watershed Commission and the city has budgeted an additional $750,000 to the project. In total, approximately half of the funds are secured to restore the Mill Pond.

Project

Earlier this year a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) study was conducted on the waters of the Mill Pond. A TMDL study shows the maximum amount of a pollutant that a body of water can receive while still meeting water quality standards — essentially, it measures physical and chemical pollutants in a body of water. If a water body does not meet the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) standards, it is placed on the states Impaired Waters list and a TMDL must be conducted.

The objective of TMDL studies is to develop restoration and protection plans for streams and lakes in the Elm Creek Watershed including the Mill Pond.

“The science behind this study has helped us immensely with the grant application process and having some weight in the legislature,” said Assistant City Engineer Todd Tuominen. “It helps to have an approved TMDL when you’re bringing forward projects that require state and federal funding.”

The goal was to enhance understanding of the entire Elm Creek system. The study measured excessive bacteria, low dissolved oxygen, poor fish and invertebrate communities and excessive nutrients.

In efforts to restore the Mill Pond to its former glory, the city is planning to restore it in two phases. The first phase encompasses the area west of Hwy. 169 and the second phase covers the portion east of the highway.

The city’s planned project would restore the Mill Pond fishery and native habitat by removing the phosphorous laden sediments from the lake bed, restoring natural lake biology and creating and naturalizing an over-winter fishery habitat. Furthermore, it would eliminate aquatic stressors, improve aquatic integrity and naturalize the Mill Pond fishery.

The objective of the project is to restore deep water, high oxygen refuges for desirable fish species such as bluegill, pike and smallmouth bass.

Funding, Schedule

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $6.3 million. Thus far the city has secured $3 million for the project — $2 million from the LCCMR grant, $250,000 from the Elm Creek Watershed and $750,000 from the city of Champlin.

The LCCMR grant utilizes funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) and focuses on the restoration of the shoreline and the adjacent habitat of the Mill Pond. This funding was approved as part of the 2016 legislative session and was administered by the DNR.

The city requested $3.3 million in funding from the state in the 2016 Bonding Bill, but the bill was not approved. It is not known when the project will be addressed again at the legislature, but it is possible funding could be secured in 2017.

Work is scheduled to begin in 2017 and will be completed in 2018. However, the project schedule has been modified due to the lack of funding from the state. The project has been split up in two phases — the first would restore the Mill Pond west of Hwy. 169 and the second phase would encompass the portion east of the highway.

If all goes according to plan, the city anticipates construction to begin in the fall.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]