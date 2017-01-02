Still time to give to neighbors

Having the comforts of home is a struggle for many, and helping people with those challenges is the purpose and goal of CROSS Services in Rogers.

“When you help CROSS financially, you are helping families and individuals with the most basic survival needs — food and a place to live,” explained Elizabeth Johnson, Executive Director of CROSS. “This is the time for one more tax-deductible gift to your neighbors who are having a difficult time.”

For instance, Susan and Joe were struggling to pay bills, because Joe had missed weeks of work due to an injury. CROSS helped the family with food for the holidays, clothing for their three children, and rent assistance while Joe recuperated.

For almost 40 years, CROSS has worked with partners like businesses, organizations and individual donors and volunteers to provide emergency food and housing assistance to families and individuals in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. In addition, CROSS provides clothing, school supplies, holiday help, and Meals on Wheels and more.

“For many of our clients, the challenges continue for the coming year,” said Johnson. “Please consider a tax-deductible year-end gift to CROSS.”

Contact CROSS at www.CROSSServices.org or call 763-425-1050.