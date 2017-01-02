St. Michael Catholic School names Geographic Bee winner 1 step closer to $50,000 college scholarship

Jimmy Heil, a seventh grade student at St. Michael Catholic School, recently won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship.

Jimmy Heil, a seventh grade student at St. Michael Catholic School, recently won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship.

The school Bee, at which students answered questions of geography, was the second round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2016-2017 Bee. The school champions, including Jimmy Heil, will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31, 2017.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship round May 15 to 17. The first-place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and a trip to the Galapagos Islands, courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic. The 10 participants in the St. Michael Catholic School Geographic Bee are, left to right, Isaac Riegel (Grade 7),

Eva Grahl (Grade 7), Noah Sutlief (Grade 5), Chloe Altenhofen (Grade 8), Samantha Mahoney (Grade 8), Rosella Stewart (Grade 7), Jalyssa Beaudry (Grade 8), Jonah Vrkljan (Grade 8) and Jimmy Heil (Grade 7).

The national finals will air on television May 19 at 8 p.m. EST on the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD, and later on public television stations. Check local listings for dates and times.

National Geographic is a global nonprofit membership organization driven by a passionate belief in the power of science, exploration and storytelling to change the world. We fund hundreds of research and conservation projects around the globe each year. With the support of our member and donors, we work to inspire, illuminate and teach through scientific expeditions, award-winning journalism, education initiatives and more. For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.com.