Albertville bids farewell to Sorenesen, Arnoldy

by Peg Craig

Contributing Writer

The Albertville City Council finished the year by meeting to honor a departing councilman and a retiring employee. They also amended an ordinance regarding on-street parking, heard the report of the fire chief and discussed plans for continuing improvem

ents to the Interstate 94 interchange.

RECOGNITIONS The Albertville City Council presents a plaque in recognition of retiring city councilor Larry Sorensen’s eight years of service. Left to right are councilor Rob Olson, Sorensen, Mayor Jillian Hendrickson, and councilors John Vetsch and Walter Hudson.

Larry Sorensen is leaving after serving eight years on the council.

City Administrator Adam Nafstad thanked him for his eight years of service and praised him for “being a man of his word, supporting the staff and having an impeccable attendance record.”

When asked to reflect on his time on the council, Sorensen said, “Serving on city council is all about doing what is best for the future of the city.” He said that the Albertville has “done a good job of getting ahead of the curve” on rolling out single sort recycling, negotiating a service agreement with Otsego to provide fire service a portion of their city, hiring a full-time fire chief, and always looking for better ways to serve the taxpayers.

The council also thanked retiring employee Jane Arnoldy for her years of service to Albertville. Finance Director Tina Lannes said she took on a variety of tasks for the finance department and was a real “Jane of all Trades.”

She retired once but came back to work on special projects implementing new systems for improved efficiency in billing and record keeping. She helped organize elections and served as a judge. During the summer she was an asset to the Albertville teams when they took on the St. Michael staff in a variety of sports.

Arnoldy intends to stay retired this time by moving to her hometown of Mankato. Retiring Albertville city employee Jane Arnoldy, center, receives recognition of her service from, left to right, city councilors John Vetsch, Larry Sorensen, Walter Hudson, Mayor Jillian Hendrickson and Rob Olson.

PARKING

In other news, the City Council amended its on-street parking ordinance to allow the sheriff’s office to do the enforcement.

Previously the City Code called for an administrative fine for parking violations. Fines were issued by city staff and only during business hours. Often this meant that a letter was sent to the presumed homeowner asking that vehicles inappropriately parked be moved.

Now, the sheriff’s office will issue the tickets and the Wright County Attorney’s office will handle prosecutions. The penalty for a parking violation will be a $42 ticket rather than a petty misdemeanor and administrative fine.

These provisions apply to all parking violations in the City Code including the winter regulations. From Nov. 1 to March 31 parking is prohibited after snowfalls of 2 inches or more until the street has been plowed. Vehicles in violation may be removed as well as ticketed.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

In further matters, Fire Chief Eric Bullen reported that the leadership system of the fire department is being restructured. A Deputy Chief position will be added and the officers will serve staggered three year terms.

Currently there are four vacancies on the department and they are in the process of filling them.

The department is continuing to work with Otsego toward a Joint powers agreement. No final decisions have been made, but Otsego has budgeted money to build a fire station. Albertville has applied for a grant to cover six sets of turnout gear. A new rescue truck has been put into service and the old one will be sold at auction.

INTERSTATE 94

Lastly, City Administrator Nafstad spoke about the plans for continuing to improve the interchanges with I-94.

Plans call for six lanes from Hwy. 241 to County Rd. 19 and replacement of the bridges spanning County Rd. 19. Part of the plan would be the construction of access lanes eastbound between County Rd. 19 and County Rd. 37, but MnDOT is exploring alternatives to this access.

The cities of Albertville and S.t Michael have agreed to share the cost of Federal and State lobbyists to monitor the planning, negotiate to secure funding, and schedule meeting with legislators, staff and administration officials to advocate for the project scope.