5 fantastic folks of 2016

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

One of the things that makes the northern suburbs of Champlin and Dayton great places to live are the people.

There are many people living in Champlin and Dayton who find ways to make the community a better place or who are simply downright fascinating. In 2016, we had the opportunity to feature a few fascinating folks in the The Press.

Here’s a look back at five of the people whose stories we got to know and shared with you this year:

Rose McKinney

This year, the Anoka-Hennepin School District hosted a three part series designed to inform parents about drug abuse and prevention. Spearheading the series was Champlin Park mother of three Rose McKinney. She pitched the idea of a district-wide event where parents could share stories, ask questions, learn from professionals and share resources about drug use, abuse and prevention.

After speaking with several professionals that were willing to participate, the first seminar was scheduled for Jan. 21. There, McKinney shared her story of how she found out her son was using. Rose McKinney

“Shortly after my son just barely graduated from high school, then postponed going to college, and finally started college a semester later, I knew we were at a turning point,” McKinney began. “Which way it was going to turn, well, we had hope but with hindsight knew better. He was using drugs. It was more than recreational. It was more than pot although he vehemently claimed that’s all it was. Within a week of being at college, in sub-zero temperatures, he passed out in the snow and was sent via ambulance to the emergency room and then to detox. He lost his spot on the men’s varsity tennis team – a coveted spot – and within a few weeks, he also lost his housing contract for drug use in the dorms.”

But it wasn’t always this way, she said. Before the drugs, her son was thriving.

“He had good grades and off the chart test scores,” she said. “He was the captain of sports teams, he was active and involved. I don’t know exactly what tipped the kid over but something happened.”

McKinney began to notice changes in her son — how he acted, how he looked, who he was hanging out with.

“When you’re worried about your kid, it consumes you,” she said. “When you’re not exactly sure what’s going on, it becomes an investigation.”

And investigate they did. After months of suspicion and conversations with coaches, teachers, professionals and friends, they found drier sheets and tin foil in his backpack. Then they knew.

MicKinney helped several parents identify the signs of drug use and point them to professionals so they could seek counsel for their teen. It is for that reason that McKinney is one of 2016’s fascinating folks.

Missy Rogers

Missy Rogers is another one of our top five fascinating folks of 2016. Throughout the year, Rogers has donated several food, clothing and toiletry items to homeless people in the area. She also organized a coat drive for those in need and showed her support for Champlin officers after the Jamar Clark ruling.

Rogers is well known throughout the community for her giving spirit. In July of this year, Rogers set up a table outside the Champlin Police Department to collect donations from residents to purchase pies for the officers.

“I’m not for or against anyone,” Rogers said. “I just wanted to do something positive and happy.” Missy Rogers

On July 5, Baton Rouge Police responded to a call of an armed man outside a local convenience store. That man was 37-year-old Alton Sterling; he was later shot and killed by police. On July 6, 32-year-old Philando Castile of St. Paul, was stopped for a tail light violation in Falcon Heights. During his interaction with a police officer, he was shot repeatedly and killed. Later in the week, military veteran Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, killed five officers and injured seven others after he opened fire in Dallas, Texas. Officials called it the “deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since the 9/11 attacks.”

After these incidents, thousands took to social media raising discussions about police brutality, responsible parenting, racial profiling and racism, PTSD, gun laws and respecting authority.

Because of those tragic events, Rogers was moved to do something in hopes of lifting officer’s spirits. So she headed to Target and picked up some paper, pens and crayons. She set up a table outside the Champlin Police Station for people to leave donations, write notes and draw pictures for local officers.

“She spent the entire day out there meeting with people,” said Champlin Deputy Chief of Police Ty Schmidt. “People left such kind letters.”

Rogers set up the table around 10 a.m. and didn’t leave until nearly 6 p.m. that evening. She said she was so inspired by those she talked to. People dropped off money, giftcards, notes and flowers. By the end of the day Rogers had raised nearly $250 for local law enforcement so she headed out to buy some pies and dropped them off at the station for the officers that evening.

“I support everyone — it’s about love,” Rogers said. “I don’t see color; I never have. If I can make this world a better place, I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen. It’s about love — just love people.”

Rogers giving spirit is what makes her one of the most inspirational folks of 2016.

Marilynn Corcoran

Former Dayton Mayor Marilynn Corcoran died earlier this year after fighting a persistent, deteriorating medical condition. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Jack, her three children Julie, Mike and Bill and her 11 grandchildren.

“Mom worked as a day care provider during our elementary years extending her warmth to other families,” said son Mike. “The kids and families she cared for during the day became an extension of our own family.”

Marilynn Corcoran

As her children grew, Corcoran knew she wanted to continue her involvement in the neighborhood so she ran for Dayton City Council and later, was elected to the mayor’s seat in 1985. While on the council, she represented the city at the Elm Creek Watershed District, Northwest Human Services, the Landfill Task Force, the Dayton Senior Center, the Citizen’s Coalition Against Landfills and much more. She secured funds to revitalize Dayton’s historic village, to purchase furniture and provide services at the Dayton Senior Center and wrote the first editions of Dayton’s quarterly newsletter, The Dayton Communicator, which still exists today. Corcoran and the council that served with her voted to build a new city hall and fire station; both are still used today. Additionally, she spearheaded the city’s first recycling program and emphasized the importance of preserving the planet.

After her time as mayor, Corcoran was elected to the Three Rivers Park Board (at the time called Hennepin Parks) and served the communities of Champlin, Dayton, Maple Grove and Osseo for 17 years — one of the longest terms served by a Three Rivers Parks Commissioner. She oversaw the creation of the Coon Rapids Dam and other monumental projects. She also served as the Recycling Coordinator for Brooklyn Park and assisted the city with its curb-side and single-sort recycling programs. During her time with the city of Brooklyn Park she was known as the “Garbage Lady” and she created a character named “Spud McTator” who remains the mascot for the city of Brooklyn Park today.

“Her selfless approach to life was carried forward into everything she touched, including her public service as a city official,” Mike said. “Her hard work and dedication continues to give to thousands of people, daily, in so many ways.” When Corcoran retired she became involved in the Little Rock Lake Association where she worked to improve the water quality in Little Rock Lake (Rice County) and the Mississippi River. She and her husband enjoyed most of their summer weekends boating on the lake and sharing laughs with friends on the deck. Mike said her grandchildren were her whole world.

“With all that she accomplished, the thing she was most proud of was us — her family,” he said. “Everyone and everything that mom touched became better. She blessed everything she touched for 76 years.”

With all the ways that Corcoran became involved the city and the surrounding area she earns a spot in our top five fascinating folks.

ArMand Nelson

Mayor ArMand Nelson has long served the city of Champlin. Before serving as the city’s mayor for four years, he served as Ward 4 City Councilor and chaired several commissions.

When he and his wife, Pam, moved to Champlin Nelson knew he wanted to get involved in the community. Among his volunteer work at through the church, he first began his civic duties on the Community Education Advisory Board. Later, he chaired the city’s Public Safety Park and Recreation Commissions. He also worked on Champlin’s parks master plan that is still used today. ArMand Nelson

“Those were the guiding plans that the current parks and recreation commission uses in their decision making,” Nelson said.

Nelson said some of the greatest projects he had a hand in was the creation of additional senior housing in the city, business and residential growth and the opening of the new Elm Creek Dam. He said some of the toughest issues he and the council grappled with were the stop sign on West River Road and the street lighting policy.

“We spent lots of time working on the policy,” he said. “I think it’s fair and we’re somewhat flexible with it, but I think that one was a big deal.”

The stop sign on West River Road was part of the city’s parks master plan, but it was not popular with the residents.

“Ultimately it was a 3-2 vote to remove it,” he said. “But that was in the long range plan of the parks and that’s actually an area we had planned for a crosswalk.”

Nelson said one of the fun, but challenging pieces of serving on the council is balancing knowledge, budget and the residents wants.

“It’s been a great honor serving the city of Champlin,” Nelson said. “This is a great city, we have a great council, a great staff and the residents are great to work with. Our commissions provide a lot of input and recommendations to the council and I have to thank them for that. They play a vital role in the community that we serve. I look forward to watching our future councils. My hope is that they will work together and respect the differences that they have. Thank you.”

It is because of his many years serving the city that Nelson nabs a spot in our 2016 fascinating folks year in review.

Sheree Mickelson

Last, and certainly not least is Dayton resident Sheree Mickelson. Mickelson is the founder of the Dayton Warm Heart Club, a community group that meets once per month to make tie blankets for those in need. This year, Mickelson and the Warm Hearts Club donated fleece tie blankets to the residents of the Homestead of Anoka, an independent senior living facility. Sheree Mickelson

The Dayton Lions even got involved and made a donation to the Warm Hearts Club of $2,000 so the club could make fleece tie blankets for those in need. The Lions purchased 492 yards of fleece, enough to cover nearly five football fields! They were able to do this by taking advantage of the 70 percent off fabric sale at JoAnn Fabrics in Coon Rapids.

Mickelson even made tie blankets for those that had a hand in volunteering at city events like Dayton Heritage Day, the city’s first farmer’s market and the Thanksgiving dinner at the Dayton Activity Center.

Mickelson’s husband Jason, who happens to be Dayton’s Fire Chief, joked that their spare bedroom was full of fleece.

In December the Dayton Fire Department coordinated with the Dayton Warm Hearts Club to donate toys to the CROSS Holiday Toy Drive this year. Donations were dropped off at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove. The CROSS Holiday Toy Drive benefits local families that can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for their children. CROSS serves the communities of Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove, Osseo, Corcoran and west Champlin.

Because of all the ways Mickelson gives back to the Dayton community, she earns a top spot in our 2016 fascinating folks.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]