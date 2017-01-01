Osseo Area Schools students recognized with Star Student Awards

Thirty-nine Osseo Area Schools students were recognized for their standout achievements at the Star Student Awards presented by the Business Education Partnership Committee of North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from local businesses, high schools and the community-at-large participate on the committee.

CAREER ADVANCEMENT

This award recognizes career exploration through job shadowing, internships, or externships. Recipients include:

• Maple Grove Senior High — Carter Herman, Sam Hochberger and Shreeya Potdar.

• Osseo Senior High — Cole Brambilla, Christine Chukwuocha, Madeline Marasch and Abigail Witters.

• Park Center Senior High — Xavier Bonner, Olalekan Oladeji, Charmie Vu and Oralyn Weah.

EMPLOYMENT SKILLS

This award recognizes a student's success in his or her work experience. Recipients include:

• Maple Grove Senior High — Austin Davis, Kenzie Johnson, Alex Miley and Cali Scott.

• Osseo Senior High — Lore Hernandez-Cuate, Faith Johnson, Katie Johnson and Anna Zeltinger.

• Park Center Senior High — Otis Houston and Dana Tran.

VOLUNTEERISM

This award recognizes volunteer efforts of a student in their school and community. Recipients include:

• Maple Grove Senior High: Nikki Heinen, Christy Heroux, Eva Leaf, Madison Leyse, Mason Martinez, Eleanor Schutte, Amanda Tyler and Justin Villalon.

• Osseo Senior High: Kaylee Anderson, Bernice Beh, Jackie Cvek, Ateena James, Prince Moore and Michael Nguyen.

• Park Center Senior High: Haley Sjerven, Masaran Turey, Mandisa Vang and Cha Lee Yang.