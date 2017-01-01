McDonald receives House committee assignments

State Rep. Joe McDonald, R-Delano, has accepted positions on four House panels, including the vice chair post for the Taxes Committee.

He represents Minnesota House District 29A.

McDonald, entering his fourth term in the House, also will serve on committees for Health and Human Services Reform, Transportation and Regional Governance Policy, as well as the Subcommittee on Aging and Long Term Care.

“These committee positions allow me to be closely involved with decisions on issues people care about most in our district,” McDonald said. “Citizens of District 29A are asking the Legislature to provide tax relief, get a grip on soaring health insurance costs and fix our roads and bridges. I share those priorities as well and am excited for the session to start so we can begin work on these issues in earnest.”

McDonald and fellow legislators will convene Jan. 3 in St. Paul for the start of the 2017 session.