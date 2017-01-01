Henke named to prestigious All State School Board

Osseo School Board Chair Dean Henke has been named to the Minnesota School Boards Association 2017 All State School Board, the organization’s most prestigious annual honor.

As one of seven All State School Board honorees this year, Henke is only the fourth board member in Osseo Area Schools history to receive this recognition.

Henke has served the students and families of Osseo Area Schools as a board member for 13 years, including five years as board chairperson. Additionally, he has served as a board director for Intermediate District 287 — a consortium of 12 Minnesota school districts — and has been active in both state and national school board trainings, events and leadership.

In her nomination of Henke, Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kate Maguire wrote of his steadfast dedication to organizational improvement.

“Over the past 13 years, Dean’s leadership has influenced the development and implementation of our organization’s mission, core values, goals, and strategic direction; emphasis on racial equity; improved systems of accountability and continuous improvement; and transformational system change to improve academic achievement through programming,” Maguire said.

Henke said receiving the All State School Board honor is special because of the board members, district administrators and school staff he has worked with during his tenure.

“For me, this award is a reflection of all the relationships I’ve built and the people I’ve worked with,” Henke added. “I’m one of six board members, and we have to work as a group to get things accomplished. I’m honored that Superintendent Maguire, my fellow board members and the Minnesota School Boards Association nominating committee would consider me for this award.”

Since 1971, Minnesota School Boards Association has selected up to seven individual board members annually to the All State School Board. Winners are chosen for their outstanding contributions to public education in areas such as leadership, visionary thinking, and demonstrating concern for students, staff and taxpayers.

“The All State School Board represents the highest example of board service,” said Kirk Schneidawind, Minnesota School Boards Association executive director. “These are school board members who are committed to student achievement, determined to build support for their local schools, and [who are] unwavering in their pursuit of what’s best for students.”

Henke and the other 2017 All State School Board winners will be honored at Minnesota School Boards Association’s annual Leadership Conference on Jan. 12 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Henke will retire from the Osseo School Board at the end of 2016.