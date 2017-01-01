A time for reflection and thanks

By Scott Johnson

Guest Columnist

As the Xcel Energy Community Relations Manager for the northwest metro area I’ve had the opportunity to work with many community members. The northwest metro is home to our Maple Grove service center, one of the places where our workers gather to respond to storms and restore service to customers.

We’re proud to support our host communities and thank them for their partnership. I’m involved with the North Hennepin Chamber of Commerce and I’m excited by the great things accomplished this year.

Xcel Energy is proud to provide the communities we serve with more than just their energy needs. Our employees pledged $3 million to our local United Way chapters for 2017, and matched by the company for a total donation of $5.7 million. Our support for North Hennepin Technical Center helps provide scholarships for local students interested in the electrical engineering field.

Today we are working to transform our energy future and invest in low-cost wind energy while maintaining a safe, reliable and affordable electric system for customers. As the nation’s No. 1 utility wind energy provider, we’re proposing to add more wind energy by building new wind farms in Minnesota and North Dakota. We’re building on our industry-leading carbon reductions while delivering what our customers and communities want-cleaner, more renewable energy at an affordable price. We’re finding that wind energy is in some cases cheaper than natural gas, making it a great value for our customers. Sixty percent of our electricity will be carbon-free in 15 years. We see this achievement as a win for customers who want clean energy at a cost effective price.

Next year we’ll continue to deliver reliable electricity, while ramping up our economic development throughout the region. We’re working with communities to identify and develop sites ready for business expansion that will create capital investment and local jobs.

Thanks again, to all of you, from the businesses community to nonprofit organizations, from local government partners to friends and neighbors. I wish you a happy holiday and all the best in 2017.

Scott Johnson is the Community Relations Manager at Xcel Energy (northwest metro)