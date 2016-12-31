Maple Grove Lions, Firefighters team up to assemble food baskets for needy families

BY Phil Leith

Community Contributor

The Maple Grove Lions and Maple Grove Firefighters Relief Association (MGFRA) joined forces at one of the fire stations to assemble food baskets for those in need in the community and surrounding area on Dec. 17. This was the groups 36th year of putting this together. Members of the Maple Grove Lions Club and Maple Grove Firefighters Relief Association helped assemble 156 food baskets for needy families in Maple Grove and surrounding area. This is the 36th year this baskets have been put togehther.

There were 156 needy families treated to a generous supply of food and staples for the holidays, worth around $200 per basket.

This was truly a community effort, with the Lions and MGFRA contributing toward the cost of the food. The Maple Grove Ambassadors and Maple Grove Crimson Hockey Team also volunteered their services to help pack and load the baskets. The food was supplied by Target, who also helped defray some of the costs. Liberty Carton helped by supplying the over 600 boxes needed for the food baskets at cost. Malark Logistics donated the use of a truck to transport the food.

After the baskets were packed, various local churches and other organizations showed up to deliver the food to those in need. A fun time was had by all who worked the event, followed by a breakfast prepared by The Lookout Bar and Grill for all of the volunteers. The proceeds of the breakfast also went to help local families in need for the holidays.

Phil Leith, Maple Grove Lions Publicity Chair, submitted this news release.