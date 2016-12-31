Lake Minnetonka New Year’s Day ALARC Ice Dive

The 27th Annual ALARC Ice Dive will be at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Excelsior Public Docks at 400 Lake St., Excelsior.

Tickets are $25 for pre-registers, that is open until midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, and $30 for those who register on the day of the event.

Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Ride to Recovery that helps improve the health and wellness of injured veterans. For more information visit ride2recovery.com.

In addition funds will be donated to Excelsior Fire Department, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, Suicide Prevention Program and the Excelsior Community for the Commons.

All divers will be photographed with the photos available online within a few days of the event.

The entire event will be captured via streaming media and available in real-time online.

All ALARC Ice Dive participants will receive a hot breakfast burrito and either coffee or hot chocolate. Guests can purchase the breakfast for $5.

The ALARC Ice Dive will be giving away prizes for the two best costumes for the costume contest.

The dive will be held regardless of ice conditions.

For more information or to register visit alarc.com/alarc-ice-dive.html.