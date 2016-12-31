Blood donations planned in Rogers Jan. 26

Memorial Blood Centers is partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves to show appreciation to blood donors during January — National Blood Donor Month. Donors who present to donate from Jan. 1 through 31 will receive a voucher redeemable for two Minnesota Timberwolves tickets.

Memorial Blood Centers will be collecting blood Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive

Additionally, those who present to donate through Tuesday, Jan. 3, will also receive a free long-sleeve shirt as an extra thank you.

Maintaining a stable blood supply around the holidays is challenging, as many people spend time celebrating with family. However, the need for blood is constant. Every two seconds someone needs blood, and patients in local hospitals depend on Memorial Blood Centers to be there with the blood they need to survive. Only volunteer donors can help ensure blood is available.

To schedule your life-saving donation today visit MBC.ORG, call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253), or contact one of the following blood drive sponsors.