The Rogers Lions Club is reporting a successful Santa Breakfast, where they took in 555 pounds of food donations and raised more than $4,000 to be donated to the CROSS Food Shelf. Activities included free massages, pictures with Santa, a big breakfast and a 50-inch TV raffle. Enjoying a visit with Santa are, left to right, Riley Miles, Mrs. Santa (Jeri Van Heel), Gabrielle Tischner, Santa (Lee Kessler) and Sidney Tischner. Lion Greg Nelson shows off the grand prize, a 50-inch TV.