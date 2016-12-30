Rockford Area Schools considers lowering cuts

At the final Board of Education meeting of 2016, Rockford Superintendent Paul Durand announced that the amount of money needed to be cut from schools could be reduced by nearly 65%.

In a packed auditorium two weeks prior, board members heard more than 30 students, staff, and parents voice their concerns over the size of the cuts. Given a strict 3 minute time limit per speaker, the work session lasted nearly 2 hours. Despite the failed levy proposal in the November election by nearly 1,000 votes, the board realized the public was far from apathetic. “We heard it loudly from community, staff, and board members alike” Durand said.

The board had originally compiled a list of $906,928 in possible cuts from 20 programs and positions, planning to narrow it down to $515,000. These programs were no stranger to reductions, as they were the “go-tos” anytime Rockford faced budgeting issues, and among the hardest hit in last spring’s $500,000 reduction. Music, agriculture, media center paras, art, and the gifted and talented program were the top five areas potentially facing the highest reductions.

A total of $515,000 was the number the board had decided would be necessary to both compensate for its first levy-free year and keep the unobligated fund balance at 10%. Per school board policy, the district’s fund balance needs to retain between 8 and 10 percent to prevent it from going into debt over unexpected or unusual expenses. The board hoped to retain the maximum percentage in that range to prepare for future expenses from the Teachers Retirement Associaton, or TRA.

Before the board, Superintendent Durand presented the numbers if they were to instead lower the fund balance to the 8% bare minimum. The result: a significant drop from $515,000 to $177,384, only 35% of what was initially proposed.

Revised cuts, donations

The new list of proposed reductions prepared focused less on cutting school programs, and more on cutting administrative budgets and staff hours. According to the new plan, the school will save:

$50,896 by reducing one full-time equivalent in physical education;

$29,500 by eliminating one media paraprofessional;

$28,389 by reducing 8 hour assignments to 7 hour assignments for some clerical positions

$21,293 by reducing the superintendent’s goals stipend and marketing budget;

$16,000 by running all middle school sports through community education;

$11,500 by reducing the school board’s business manager compensation;

$6,367 by reducing the substitute cost for special education paper work days;

$6,650 by discontinuing study island;

$4,463 by not providing free planners to all students;

$2,326 by reducing 10 of 22 extended agriculture days.

Area programs have also come to the district’s aid. In order to avoid transitioning middle school sports to community education, the Hanover Athletic Association has pledged $40,000. The Education Foundation also donated $11,500 which the district plans to use to keep the Study Island program and provide free agenda planners to students. When these donations are accounted for, the total reductions will drop further from $177,384 to $125,884, or 25% of the planned $515,000 in November.

In the interim, the council will take the results of the spring 2017 legislative actions into account when considering the need for a future referendum in the fall of 2017. The board has been concerned for the increasing burden placed on middle-class homeowners in low property wealth districts. “This is not something that can be fixed by the board, this is not something that can be fixed by the school district,” said Durand. Outgoing members, left to right, Kathy Smith, Todd Anderson, and Kris Abrahamson served a combined 29 years for the Rockford Board of Education. (Submitted photo)

Outgoing members

The council also retired three of its members. Kathy Smith and Todd Anderson were recognized for their eight years of service to the Board of Education, and Kris Abrahamson for 13. All three had children that went to or were currently enrolled in Rockford schools.

In other news, the board:

CERTIFIED the payable 2017 property tax levy,

HEARD reports from all principals

APPROVED overnight trips for both the high school boys basketball team to the St. James Holiday tournament Dec. 27 and the High School Jazz Band to the Bemidji State competition Feb. 4.

HEARD from Activities Director Dan Pratt that both varsity gymnastics and wrestling teams are being scheduled by Wright County for next school year following this year’s hiatus.