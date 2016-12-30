Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 4, 2016 through Dec. 10, 2016. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Troy Lane & 83rd Ave. — There was a report of a male stumbling down road. Officer located person who was intoxicated. Party went to hospital on hold.

11000 block of 80th Ave. — There was a reported smell of marijuana coming from inside building. Officers did not locate source.

Monday, Dec. 5

9000 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of graffiti drawings. No suspects at this time.

County Road 30 & I-94 — An officer conducted a traffic stop, vehicle with no front plate and expired rear tab. Contact with party who was arrested for warrants.

11000 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a wallet and cash stolen out of purse hanging on back of a chair at a business. Officer conducting following up.

6000 block of Quantico Lane — There was a report of a person standing on front steps of a residence and then leaving. Officers did not locate person in the area.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an elderly person outside and not dressed properly for the weather conditions. Officers made contact with person, who lived in senior housing, who was picked up by staff.

6400 block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of damage done to a mailbox and driveway markers stolen. No suspects at this time.

18000 block of 65th Place — There was a report of a person who did not arrive home after an appointment. Party located in another county safe.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a party concealing items and leaving business without paying for them. Officers arrived and arrested Lisa Wilson, 40, of Corcoran for shoplifting.

Samuel Zayzay, 38, of Brooklyn Center was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane N.

Cherita Fisher, 36, of Minneapolis was cited for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane N.

Shannon McCormick, 35, of Brooklyn Center was cited for fifth degree sale of schedule IV controlled substance and driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Grove Drive N.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

12000 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of alight bulb taken from an exterior light inside privacy fence. Extra patrol requested.

8000 block of Main Street — There was a report of a person by pond trying to catch ducks with net. Officers made contact with Wildlife Rescue for an injured duck.

9000 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of a person climbing through a window at a neighbor’s residence. Officers made contact with brother of owner who was picking up property, but locks were changed. No crime occurred.

12000 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of two vehicles broken into and items taken while parked in a business parking lot. No suspects at this time.

101st Ave. & Zachary Lane — There was a report of a vehicle going off road, hitting light pole. Officers found vehicle unoccupied. Contact made with driver at the residence. Mark Anderson, 48, of Maple Grove was cited for second degree DUI, accident-failure to notify owner of damage property, careless driving and second degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Hemlock Lane & Main Street —An officer conducted traffic stop on vehicle with broken windshield. Contact with parties inside vehicle were arrested for drugs and no valid driver’s license.

Weaver Lake Park Playfield — There was a report of a vehicle pulling into lot with no lights on and parked by wooded area. Officers made contact with party waiting to start construction job in area.

7500 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of several juveniles who arrived at a residence and broke out back window of vehicle in garage. Officer following up on possible suspects.

Christine Johnson, 36, of Litchfield was cited for shoplifting and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Abraham Sirleaf, 22, of Brooklyn Park was cited for fifth degree possession cocaine, warrant arrest and smuggling contraband into prison at Hemlock Lane N. and Main Street N.

Wendy Krzesowski, 35, of Maple Grove was cited for felony possession, no Minnesota driver’s license and expired tabs at 83rd Way and Weaver lake Road N.

Friday, Dec. 9

16000 block of 96th Ave. — A vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a business, running with keys in ignition was stolen. No suspects at this time.

6000 block of Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a rear windshield smashed while parked at a business. No suspect at this time.

18000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle parked in a closed business parking lot. Officers located unoccupied vehicle with jumper cables inside and notified reporting party.

Treyton Van Slyke, 19, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree possession of marijuana at 69th Ave. N. and Hemlock Lane N.

Saturday, Dec. 10

13000 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of a jacket, keys and debit card stolen while playing game inside business. No suspect at this time.

9400 block of Lancaster Lane — A resident saw motion light come on, went outside and found unknown person crouched down behind garage and then ran off. Officers did not located male in area.

Hwy. 169 & I-94 — There was a report of a vehicle swerving all over road. Officers located vehicle parked at a business with person sleeping inside. Party was arrested for DWI.

Robb Hannigan, 35, of Maplewood was cited for third degree DUI refusal to submit to test, third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and careless driving on the 14400 block of Weaver Lake Road.

Paul Florin, 58, of Maple Grove was cited for first degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and careless driving at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.

Other

During this time period there were 42 property damage traffic accidents and seven property damage injury traffic accidents.