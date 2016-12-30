Knights hockey back on track with big non-conference wins

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

After suffering a shutout loss the previous weekend, the Knights came out and defeated Breck 5-3 on Tuesday and Rochester-John Marshall 7-2 on Thursday.

STMA rallied with four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Breck 5-3 at home.

The Mustangs built a two-goal lead in the opening period with two Mitch Mallett goals, including one at the tail end of the first 17 minutes.

38 seconds into the second period, Mitch Bourgerie got the Knights on the board with a big goal (Carson Wooters, Garrett Sandberg). Grant Parrish scored to increase Breck’s lead to 3-1, which remained the score heading into the third. STMA celebrates in front of the fans on the north end of the arena. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

A big rally followed in the third period for STMA. Luc Laylin (Bourgerie, Adam Flammang) scored first, followed by Nick Putnam (Bourgerie), who tied the game. Zach Sjelin (Blake Spetz, Caden Sigerud) gave the Knights the lead and Ryan Copeland ended the suspense with an empty-net goal to seal the deal (Jack Kelly).

Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the Knights never got down despite trailing by two goals for most of the evening.

“We told them in (the locker room), we said we feel good about how we’re playing, and we’re back to doing the little things that make us successful,” Johnson said, adding that the players got the gritty goals they needed to pull off the win.

The Knights blasted Rochester-John Marshall 7-2 on the road to get their seventh win of the young season.

After a scoreless opening period, the second saw lots and lots of scoring. RJM struck first on a goal by Nick Ness (Xander Lamppa).

The Knights scored the next three goals courtesy of Jordan Drobinski (Blake Spetz), Blake Spetz, and Nick Putnam (Ryan Copeland, Max Helgestad). Another goal from RJM cut the lead to 3-2 after two periods.

The third saw a lot of scoring from one side as the Knights pulled away for the win.

Garrett Sandberg (Spetz) scored followed by Cody Kelly (Jack Kelly) and Jack Kelly (two goals, assist from Mitch Bourgerie on first and unassisted on second).

The Knights more than doubled up RJM in SOG with a 49-22 advantage.

STMA plays Bloomington Jefferson in the opening round of the Schwan Cup beginning Thursday night.