Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.

Nov. 20

Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: False info — adult arrest

Highway 169 and 117th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest

Winnetka Avenue and 114th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest

11800 block of Jersey Circle: Fraud — credit card

400 block of Kimball Drive: Theft — currency

12200 block of Louisiana Avenue: Harassment — female receiving harassment

11800 block of Champlin Drive: Drugs — adult cited

Nov. 21

Winnetka Avenue and 114th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident

9200 block of Lakeside Trail: Theft — identity

9400 block of White Oaks Lane: Fraud — credit card

Nov. 23

Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage traffic accident

9000 block of 123rd Avenue: Drugs — juvenile cited

10900 block of Brittany Drive: Property damage — mailbox

Elm Creek Parkway and Parkside Trail: Property damage traffic accident

Nov. 24

Zealand Ave and 109th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest

20 block Sunset Drive East: Theft from MV — miscellaneous

11000 block of Utah Ave: Burglary — miscellaneous

900 block of Pleasant Avenue: Harassment — male receiving harassment

Nov. 25

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Theft from MV — miscellaneous

11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Hit and run — property damage accident

12100 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage traffic accident

Nov. 26

11400 block of Welcome Lane: Property damage — miscellaneous

11400 block of Colorado Avenue: Property damage — mailbox

8200 block of 121st Lane: Harassment male receiving harassment

Nov. 27

Highway 169 and Miller Road: Drugs — adult cited

10900 block of Gettysburg Avenue: Assault — adult cited

10900 block of Gettysburg Avenue: Flee — adult arrest

Nov. 28

7400 block of 122nd Avenue: Burglary — miscellaneous

200 block of East Hayden Lake Road: Harassment — female receiving harassment

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Fraud — credit card

11700 block of Champlin Drive: Fraud — credit card

Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: DWI — adult arrest

Nov. 29

1100 block of West River Road: Burglary — miscellaneous

11300 block of Quebec Avenue: Fraud — credit card

Nov. 30

12000 block of Champlin Drive: Theft shoplifting — adult cited

11000 block of Utah Avenue: Theft — identity

400 block of Kimball Drive: Theft — laptop

Dec. 1

Highway 169 and Dayton Road: Property damage traffic accident

Winnetka Avenue and 110th Place: Personal injury traffic accident

6200 block of 109th Avenue: Hit and run — property damage accident

9000 block of Lakeside Trail: Drugs — adult cited

Dec. 2

1300 block of Pleasant View Lane: Harassment — female receiving harassment

Dec. 3

Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Drugs — adult cited

Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

7700 block 119th Lane: Tamper with MV — nothing taken

Belle Aire Drive and French Lake Road: Drugs — juvenile cited

Champlin officers also responded to three verbal disputes, four loud music/noise complaints, 16 suspicious activities, six traffic complaints, 19 residential/business alarms, eight animal complaints and 53 medical/welfare calls. Champlin officers issued 124 traffic citations.