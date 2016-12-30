Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.
Nov. 20
Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: False info — adult arrest
Highway 169 and 117th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest
Winnetka Avenue and 114th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest
11800 block of Jersey Circle: Fraud — credit card
400 block of Kimball Drive: Theft — currency
12200 block of Louisiana Avenue: Harassment — female receiving harassment
11800 block of Champlin Drive: Drugs — adult cited
Nov. 21
Winnetka Avenue and 114th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident
9200 block of Lakeside Trail: Theft — identity
9400 block of White Oaks Lane: Fraud — credit card
Nov. 23
Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage traffic accident
9000 block of 123rd Avenue: Drugs — juvenile cited
10900 block of Brittany Drive: Property damage — mailbox
Elm Creek Parkway and Parkside Trail: Property damage traffic accident
Nov. 24
Zealand Ave and 109th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest
20 block Sunset Drive East: Theft from MV — miscellaneous
11000 block of Utah Ave: Burglary — miscellaneous
900 block of Pleasant Avenue: Harassment — male receiving harassment
Nov. 25
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Theft from MV — miscellaneous
11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Hit and run — property damage accident
12100 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage traffic accident
Nov. 26
11400 block of Welcome Lane: Property damage — miscellaneous
11400 block of Colorado Avenue: Property damage — mailbox
8200 block of 121st Lane: Harassment male receiving harassment
Nov. 27
Highway 169 and Miller Road: Drugs — adult cited
10900 block of Gettysburg Avenue: Assault — adult cited
10900 block of Gettysburg Avenue: Flee — adult arrest
Nov. 28
7400 block of 122nd Avenue: Burglary — miscellaneous
200 block of East Hayden Lake Road: Harassment — female receiving harassment
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Fraud — credit card
11700 block of Champlin Drive: Fraud — credit card
Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: DWI — adult arrest
Nov. 29
1100 block of West River Road: Burglary — miscellaneous
11300 block of Quebec Avenue: Fraud — credit card
Nov. 30
12000 block of Champlin Drive: Theft shoplifting — adult cited
11000 block of Utah Avenue: Theft — identity
400 block of Kimball Drive: Theft — laptop
Dec. 1
Highway 169 and Dayton Road: Property damage traffic accident
Winnetka Avenue and 110th Place: Personal injury traffic accident
6200 block of 109th Avenue: Hit and run — property damage accident
9000 block of Lakeside Trail: Drugs — adult cited
Dec. 2
1300 block of Pleasant View Lane: Harassment — female receiving harassment
Dec. 3
Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Drugs — adult cited
Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
7700 block 119th Lane: Tamper with MV — nothing taken
Belle Aire Drive and French Lake Road: Drugs — juvenile cited
Champlin officers also responded to three verbal disputes, four loud music/noise complaints, 16 suspicious activities, six traffic complaints, 19 residential/business alarms, eight animal complaints and 53 medical/welfare calls. Champlin officers issued 124 traffic citations.