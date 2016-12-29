Wright County Board splits on record retention policy

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

For years, Wright County has sought to clean up clutter and space in the county courthouse as the world goes more paperless and documents of significance are determined to be of value to retain or dismiss. At the Dec. 20 meeting of the Wright County Board, this issue divided the commissioners as to which way to approach records retention.

Information Technology Director Adam Tagarro came before the board with a 16-page policy dealing with records and data management, including parameters for electronic correspondence such as business emails that qualify as records. Before Tagarro could make his presentation, Board Chairman Pat Sawatzke asked if the policy had gone through the technology committee and was told it had not, which became the lightning rod of the discussion.

Commissioner Charlie Borrell said the county shouldn’t simply adopt the policy without consulting with departments like the sheriff’s department and human services that could potentially have an issue with the policy. As Borrell said he wasn’t comfortable passing the policy without having it heard by the technology committee, Commissioner Mike Potter made a motion to approve the implementation of the policy. Commissioner Mark Daleiden said he would second the motion “with a caveat,” explaining what that caveat would be.

“For the most part, they start the training – this is just a starting piece,” Daleiden said. “This is just to help get the training going. We’re going to be hearing more about this at the technology committee as time moves on. This isn’t the end-all. This is the starting point.”

Borrell countered that approving the policy would be setting a bad precedent of approving county policy without vetting would render the committee system moot.

“If this is what the board wants is to just come in a rubber stamp everything without going through committees, let’s get rid of our committees,” Borrell said. “I would rather deal with this – not just me, but there are a whole lot of other people on technology that may have something to say about this.”

Sawatzke added that, while he had no official position on the matter, he was surprised that a document titled Wright County Records and Data Management Policy didn’t go through the committee process.

When brought to a vote, Daleiden, who had seconded the motion for discussion, sided with Borrell and Sawatzke. On a 3-2 vote, the board denied immediate approval of the policy, with Commissioners Potter and Christine Husom voting against the motion. On 4-1 vote (Potter voting no), the board approved referring the matter to the information technology committee.

In other items on the agenda, the board:

BY a 3-2 vote, laid over a request to approve a modified Wright County Abatement Policy. Borrell asked that the matter be referred to the Committee of the Whole to discuss the changes and make sense of the language in the document so the board if fully aware of what it is approving. As with the split board vote to send the records and data retention policy to committee, Commissioners Potter and Husom voted against laying over the approval.

LAID over for one week bids received on the roof replacement of the old Public Works Building. The bids were going to be examined for accuracy to what the county is seeking and will be brought back to the Dec. 27 meeting for approval.

RE-APPOINTED Dr. Quinn Strobl as the Wright County Medical Examiner for 2017.

APPROVED a plan to streamline the committee system stemming from the Nov. 29 committee of the whole meeting. Among the changes was to eliminate the Owners Committee – Highway, combining two separate ditch committees into one, eliminate the Labor/Management Health Insurance Committee and combining the Personnel/Employment Relations Committee, Union Negotiations Committee and the Deferred Compensation Committee into a single committee – the Personnel/Employee Relations Committee.

ACCEPTED the appointment of Ryan Lazenby of Montrose to the parks commission. He was selected by Borrell and will serve a three-year term that will run through the end of 2019.

RECOGNIZED Mike Vanderlinden on the county assessor’s office for attaining the designation of Senior Accredited Minnesota Assessor, the highest level an assessor can achieve from the Minnesota State Board of Assessors. He is the fifth member of the department to achieve SAMA status.

AUTHORIZED signatures on the verification of an emergency response plan for the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

APPROVED the November revenue/expenditure guidelines.

REFERRED to the personnel committee a request from the sheriff’s department for the temporary backfill of a deputy position due to a long-term medical leave for a current employee.

RENEWED the contract of Ditch Inspector Mike Young for 2017.

SCHEDULED a ditch committee of the whole meeting for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to discuss the status of the County Ditches 7, 13, 18 and 38.

APPROVED the list of procurement card transactions for November in the amount of $24,176.

SET the 2017 mileage reimbursement rate at 50 cents a mile. The federal rate is 53.5 cents, but the commissioners have held the line at 50 cents for the last several years.