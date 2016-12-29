School Board – ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT #885

THE COMMISSIONER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION REVIEW AND COMMENT ON THE SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROPOSAL OF

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minn. Stat. 123B.71, Subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minn. Stat. 123B.72. The district provides the following information:

1. The geographic area and population to be served,

a. preschool through grade 12 student enrollment for the past five years, and

b. student enrollment projections for the next five years.

2. A list of existing school facilities

a. by year constructed,

b. their uses, and

c. an assessment of the extent to which alternate facilities are available within school district boundaries and in adjacent school districts.

3. A list of specific deficiencies of the facility

a. demonstrating the need for a new or renovated facility to be provided,

b. the process used to determine the deficiencies,

c. a list of those deficiencies that will and will not be addresses by the proposed projects,

d. a list of specific benefits that the new or renovated facility will provide to students, teachers, and community users served by the facility.

4. A description of the project including:

a. specifications of site and outdoor space acreage,

b. square footage allocations for classrooms, laboratories and support spaces,

c. estimated expenditures for major portions of the project,

d. estimated changes in facility operating costs,

e. dates the project will begin and be completed.

5. A specification of the source of project financing including:

a. applicable statutory citations,

b. the schedules date for a bond issue or school board action,

c. a schedule of payments, including debt service equalization aid, and

d. the effect of a bond issue on local property taxes by property class and valuation.

6. Documentation obligating the school district and contractors to comply with the following items:

a. section 471.345 governing municipal contracts,

b. sustainable design,

c. school facility commissioning under section 123B.72, certifying the plans and

d. designs for heating, ventilating, air conditioning and air filtration for an extensively

e. renovated or new facility meet or exceed current code standards, including ASHRAE air filtration standard 52.1 and

f. ANSI acoustical performance criteria, design requirements and guidelines for schools on maximum background noise levels and reverberation times,

g. State fire code,

h. chapter 326B governing building codes, and

i. consultation with affected government units about the impact of the project on utilities, roads, sewers, sidewalks, retention ponds, school bus and automobile traffic, access to mass transit and safe access for pedestrians and cyclists.

DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

St. Michael-Albertville Independent School District #885 is proposing a bond referendum on February 7, 2017 to finance multiple projects, including: additions at the high school and Albertville primary, a domed athletic/multipurpose complex, a second ice sheet at the arena, technology-related equipment, energy efficiency upgrades and repairs to the Middle School East pool.

The largest project component is a 104,522 square foot athletic/multipurpose complex to be constructed on school district property between the high school and Fieldstone elementary. It includes an artificial turf field, running track, bleacher seating for 4,000 and ancillary amenities. Another major project component is a 32,800 square foot addition on the existing ice arena to house a second ice sheet.

At the high school, other proposed projects include: two additions (a three-story, 6 classroom addition and a 6 classroom addition on the 3rd floor), secure entrance upgrades and the relocation of tennis courts and the baseball field. At Albertville primary an eight classroom addition is planned, along with secure entrance upgrades. Districtwide projects include the purchase of computer, smartboards and network enhancements as well as energy efficient lighting upgrades and backup generators.

The estimated dollar amount of all projects, including bond issuance costs and capitalized interest is $36,390,000. Grants in the amount of $290,000 for the additional ice sheet are expected to reduce the total project cost to $36.1 million. The projects would be scheduled for completion in the 2017 – 2018 calendar years. Cost estimates by location/project type are as follows:

The district has supplied operating cost projections and will have sufficient resources to fund the increase in operational costs associated with the proposed new facilities and facility additions. The school board believes the proposed projects are in the best interest of the district.

If the bond referendum is successful and bonds are sold, the debt service on the bonds will be eligible for debt service equalization under Minn. Stat. 123B.53, if the bond schedule is approved. The amount of debt service equalization aid, if any, the district receives is determined annually and is dependent upon property wealth, student population, and other statutory requirements.

REVIEW AND COMMENT STATEMENT

Based upon the departments analysis of the school districts required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE

Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendents office.

December 22, 2016

/s/ Dr. Brenda Cassellius,

Commissioner

