Rush Creek student wins Maple Grove Fire-Rescue Fire Prevention Poster Contest

The 2016 Grand Prize Fire Prevention Poster Winner is fourth grader Brooke Berglin and her teacher is Ms. Weiland from Rush Creek Elementary. Her poster was considered the overall Grand Prize winner out of 1,069 entries from all of the public and private elementary schools throughout the City. Rush Creek Elementary Principal Dr. Brown, grand prize poster winner Brooke Berglin, teacher Ms. Welland and Deputy Chief Marilyn Arnlund are pictured. Brooke, a fourth grader at Rush Creek, is this year’s Grand Prize Maple Grove Fire-Rescue Fire Prevention Poster Winner.

The theme for this years’ poster contest was “Don’t Wait Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.”

Each October the Maple Grove Fire Rescue Department invites all fourth graders to participate in a fire safety poster contest. The contest is sponsored by Maple Grove Fire-Rescue.

A trophy is awarded to the first, second and third place winners at each Maple Grove school. A grand prize winner is also chosen and awarded a trophy, a traveling trophy and a ride to school in a fire truck. The traveling trophy has the winner’s name, teacher’s name and school name on it which is kept at the school for one year.

Here is a list of this year’s winners of the poster contest:

Ave Maria Academy — Cole Lindberg, first place; Ruby Ryan, second place; and Emma Norton, third place.

Basswood Elementary — Amira Abid, first place; Kaci Roeber, second place; and Alyssa Baranick, third place.

Cedar Island Elementary — Tatum Griebenow, first place; Quinn Friedrichsen, second place; and Ivy Gordan, third place.

Elm Creek Elementary — Hannah Betker, first place; Madeline Fossum, second place; and Mira Samadani, third place. This is what grand prize winner Brooke Berglin’s poster looked like. This year’s theme was “Don’t Wait Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 years.”

Fernbrook Elementary — Juunah Kang, first place; Anna Babkin, second place; and Natalie Laurance, third place.

Heritage Christian Academy — Gracie O’Halloran, first place; Avery Prum, second place; and Caden Laird, third place.

Oak View Elementary — Jaelyn Olson, first place; Drew Johnson, second place; and Louise Matzdors, third place.

Parnassus Preparatory School — Kendall McGee, first place; Sebastian Cerda, second place; and Colin Alexander, third place.

Rice Lake Elementary — Elie Joe Hancock, first place; Sophia Kamholz, second place; and Jenna Bruegaen, third place.

Rush Creek Elementary — Brooke Berglin, grand prize winner; Addison Sorbel, first place; Abby Rynders, second place; and Gina Gaspard, third place.

Weaver Lake Elementary — Jada Nathe, first place; Julia Dasilva, second place; and Delora Boyd, third place.