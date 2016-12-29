Rockford basketball teams have mixed results

BY DAVID PEDERSEN

CROW RIVER NEWS Rockford sophomore Skyler Palmer (Photo by Bill Nord)

Rockford’s girls basketball team could not keep pace with the Rocket boys when losing for the second time this season last week to be 4-2 overall.

The boys improved to 4-1 with the 90-66 victory over FAIR School in its only action last week.

Jake Hall had another big scoring game with 41 points despite what coach Michael Tauber says was a cold start. The senior “caught fire” in the second half. Hall also had seven rebounds and five steals.

Nick Manthana also had a good game scoring with 17 points off the bench. He also had five rebounds and three steals. Blake Young hit double digits for assists with 11 and Kyle Calder had 10 points and eight rebounds.

JJ Strumbel pulled down seven rebounds to go with five points. Luke Pepin had four points and four rebounds to go with three assists. Jared Connell added four points and four steals.

“We finally got to the foul line more than our opponent and shot 28 free throws,” adds Tauber. “We have been fortunate to have the start we have had record-wise while giving up many more free throws than we are taking ourselves.”

Rockford had a 12-point first half lead but got into foul trouble. FAIR took advantage and climbed to within four points at halftime at 40-36.

In the second half Rockford built a 13-point lead before the defense took over, leading to many transition baskets. Rockford won the second half 50-30 after getting the lead back up to 28 points.

After playing in the St. James tournament, the boys have a makeup home game against Twin Cities Academy, Friday, Jan. 6.

Girls Basketball

Entering the non-conference game against neighbor Delano, Rockford’s girls had out-scored opponents by 319-165. Margins of victory were by 63, 59 and 43 points.

However, Delano put the lid on Rockford’s offense in a 57-31 victory. The previous low Rockford score total was 43 points. The Tigers claimed a 29-12 halftime lead.

Balanced scoring by several Rocket players had been a norm. Against Delano no one scored in double figures. Emili Cain led with eight points. Sydney Manthana and Skyler Palmer both scored five points and Neely Griffin and Liz Nelson both netted three points.

Rockford was entered in the Faribault tournament that started Dec. 28. The team travels to face Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The next home game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Litchfield.