Passing the torch: Hats off to Mayor ArMand Nelson

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

ArMand Nelson has long been involved in the Champlin community.

From volunteering at his local church to chairing various city commissions, Nelson has always had the drive to serve the city he lives in. Early on, when he and his wife, Pam, moved to Champlin, Nelson got involved on the Community Education Advisory Board. There, he worked with the Anoka-Hennepin School District and the city of Champlin’s Parks and Recreation Commission to offer a variety of programs to Champlin’s youth. After that he chaired Champlin’s Public Safety Commission and later, the Parks and Recreation Commission. For a time he also worked on a task force that created a master plan for the city’s parks.

He first ran for city council in 2004 and lost but ran again in 2008 and won the Ward 4 seat. In 2012 he ran for mayor and was elected. He served as Champlin’s mayor for four years, from 2013-2016. ArMand Nelson

Public Service

“I always knew whenever I settled somewhere permanently that I wanted to give back to the community,” Nelson said. “I think a lot of people should invest in their community, and not just in politics, but in sports, being on boards like CDAA, coaching, volunteering in the schools or at church. It shows your kids the importance of being involved, too.”

The first thing Nelson volunteered for when he moved to Champlin was the Community Education Advisory Board. He attended the board meetings and reported to the head of the Parks and Recreation Department

“I brought back notes to the city as to the programs that the school district was offering because those programs affect residents of Champlin,” he said. “Sometimes the school district cuts programs or adds them and that affects the programs the city offers.”

Nelson then chaired the Public Safety Commission. There, he looked at police and fire activity and offered suggestions from a resident’s standpoint. Shortly after Nelson left the Public Safety Commission, the city determined it did not have a need for a Public Safety Commission and it was later disband.

“After that I ended up on the Park and Rec Commission and ultimately ended up chairing that commission,” he said.

Nelson then chaired a task force that put together the first Parks Master Plan.

“The Parks and Rec Commission actually still uses those guiding plans today,” Nelson said.

Then he ran for city council. He first ran in 2004 and lost, but ran again in 2008 and won the Ward 4 city council seat. Four years later he ran for mayor and was elected in 2012. He was sworn in January 2013 and served two, two-year terms.

Proud Moments,

Tough Decisions

In his time as mayor, Nelson said he was most proud of being a part of Champlin’s business and residential development, specifically working with Egan Companies and voting on senior housing and single-home developments in the north west.

“Having Egan Companies in the city is a big deal,” he said. “Its a good fit for the building, its a good fit for our businesses and restaurants to be available for the near 200 employees. It took a while, but it happened.”

He added that city’s do not have a hand in what businesses come into the city, but they do their best to market themselves and create opportunities for all types of businesses.

He noted that he was proud to be a part of the Reserve at Elm Creek development and a couple of the city’s newest senior housing developments, Applewood Pointe and the Dominium project going in by the movie theater.

“I think that’s a great way to provide lifecycle housing for residents who want to stay in Champlin,” he said. “It allows them to live in their community. Cities have to react to the aging population and I think Champlin is doing that. It’s so important for a city to provide that.”

Nelson said there were two issues that stuck out in his mind that were particularly time consuming and tough to tackle. Those decisions? The city’s street lighting policy and the stop sign that was temporarily put in on West River Road.

“We needed to tackle the street lighting project,” he said. “It was kind of pushed down the road and wasn’t really addressed and we got to a point where we had to do something as a city as to what a policy looks like and how we fund it.”

But Nelson said when the topic first came before the council he asked for more time.

“I actually was the one that said, we’re not ready,” Nelson said. “We needed to spend more time on it. And we did. I think what we came up with is a fair policy and we’re a little flexible with it.”

The other issue was the stop sign on West River Road.

“We went back and fourth on it,” he said. “It was a difficult decision. We had a lot of work sessions where we weighed the pros and cons.”

Ultimately, the issue came down to a 3/2 vote to remove the stop sign.

“People don’t really understand why that stop sign went up in the first place,” he said. “When we took over that portion of West River Road from the county, that stop sign was actually in the long range plan of the parks. That was to become a parkway and that’s an area we had looked at to put in a crosswalk.”

And Nelson said future councils may look at the topic again depending on the progress of the riverfront and parks along West River Road.

Nelson said being on the council is like finding a balance between what the residents want to see happen in the city and weighing that against legal and budgetary parameters. Sometimes people come to the council with great ideas and great intensions, but it’s legally or fiscally not probable, he said.

“We’re look at the pros and cons of every option,” he said. “Sometimes it’s as clear as option one, two or three and we’ll say we want to go with option two. Sometimes it’s option three with a flavor of one and part of two. We always try to look at things from everyone’s angle.”

Memorable Moments, Future

Nelson said one of the most memorable moments as mayor is when the Ambassador of Guinea, Africa, came to the city to meet with him.

“There are a number of Guineas that live in Minnesota and they have a state association,” he explained. “Well, as it turned out, the president of the association lives in Champlin and they were hosting a 55-year anniversary to celebrate their independence from France. I got invited because the Ambassador of Guinea was coming to their festival.”

The event was held at Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy at 10 p.m… or so he thought.

“The event started at 10 p.m. and no one was there. They weren’t even finished setting up. Then, around 11 p.m. people started filtering in. The man who had invited me to the event gave a speech later in the night and said ‘The mayor was here promptly at 10 p.m., but I forgot to tell him about African time.’ I guess when they say 10 p.m. that usually means 11, 11:30 p.m.” he laughed.

The mayor said he talked with the ambassador about all kinds of local and worldly issues.

“When it came time for him to give a speech he directed it to me,” Nelson said. “He looked at me the entire time he was speaking and he asked me if he could speak in their native language for the last two minutes of his speech. Of course, I said yes! It was a really neat experience.”

The mayor said during the festival they had native singers and dancers there that performed. Then, at about 1:30 a.m. they brought out platters of food for a feast.

“Then, at about 2:30 a.m. my wife leaned over to me and we said ‘We’ve got to go. We’ve got to be up for church in five hours.’ So I told the ambassador we had to leave. He called the man who had invited me to the event over and told him we needed to leave. The man ran up to the microphone and said, ‘The honorable mayor and his honorable wife are leaving now and we will process them out.’ That’s a memory that stands out to me — that was really cool.”

Nelson said beyond his work on the council, he’ll miss the ribbon cuttings, going to speak to students about civics and meeting with the boy scouts or girl scouts to talk about city government and how it functions.

“One class wrote me letters with questions about local issues,” he said. “I actually picked a couple of the topics and went to talk to the class about it.”

As far as what happens next, Nelson said he’s not sure what he’ll do, but one thing is certain.

“I’m going to do something in the city as a volunteer,” he said. “I still want to continue to serve the city I live in.”

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]