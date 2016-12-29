Osseo wrestlers fall to Wayzata

The Osseo wrestling team was geared up for a tough evening at Wayzata last week. The Orioles gave their all but in the end the Trojans prevailed 51-23.

Osseo coach David Ahmed made a few changes in the lineup at the lower weights. The opening two matches were won by Wayzata, leaving the Orioles in a 0-11 deficit.

The Orioles moved junior Bryce Donahue in at 120lbs and he scored Osseo’s first win of the night with a savvy match against the Trojans. But Wayzata would halt any momentum from Osseo, as they took the next three matches and put the Orioles in an even deeper hole.

Down 3-27, senior Mitchell Lewison refused to see his team be taken down so easily, wrestled a brilliant match and took a major win.

The match at 152 brought Elan Quesada to the mat. With fire in his eyes, Quesada picked up Osseo’s first pin of the night.

Now down 13-27, Osseo was again relying on captain Adam Lanners to help bring the momentum back. And Lanners delivered. Refusing to let anyone extinguish the fire that has been burning inside of him this season, he once again had his opponent’s shoulders on the mat and picked up another pin for Osseo.

Wayzata would pick up another win at 170, increasing the lead they had all night. Osseo faced a 19-33 score as Taylor Meissner walked onto the mat for his match at 182. He continued his winning ways as he picked up another win for the Orioles, bringing the score to 23-33.

Meissner would give Osseo their final victory on the night. Wayzata won the final three matches to lock up the win.

Even though his team lost, coach Ahmed was optimistic that his Orioles were able to battle against such a tough team and was glad to see the fight still continue with them.

Now 2-2 on the season, Osseo is focusing on Fargo, North Dakota. The Rumble on the Red is their next tournament. They leave Wednesday, Dec. 28 with competition on Thursday and Friday.