Osseo puckmen hope Warroad trip can turn season around

Blake Redding of the Orioles handles the puck in the loss to Totino Grace. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Osseo boys’ hockey team is off to a rough start and lost their first eight games. The Orioles are hoping a road trip up north can turn things around.

The Orioles’ annual visit to Warroad has always been a good team experience and the Orioles hope it will yield positive results.

Osseo open the tournament against International Falls Dec. 28, face Warroad Dec. 29 and end it against Grafton/Park of North Dakota Dec. 30. They return to conference play Jan. 5 at Spring Lake Park.

Sophomores Mitchell Maier and Ty Hill and juniors Coby Timm and Blake Redding have been the leading scorers. Senior Jordan Mazzetelli and junior Brian Kleinechy have shared goaltending duties. Osseo’s Ty Hill (13) breaks up up a pass intended for an Eagle. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Contact Bob San at [email protected]