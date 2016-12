Mar Mar Hughes of Osseo blows part Cooper defenders to score a bucket. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Matt Bezdicek scored a career-high 23 points to lead Osseo to a 95-62 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Dec. 22. Osseo’s Matt Bezdicek scores two of his 23 points in the win over Cooper. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Ten Orioles scored in the game, four in double figures, in Osseo’s biggest offensive display of the season. Zach Theisen poured in 21 points and John Bezdicek and Mar Mar Hughes each added 15.

The Orioles, now 5-1, next enter the Moorhead Tournament Dec. 29 and 30. They then visit De LaSalle Jan. 4.