Ordinances – CITY OF ROGERS

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2016 23

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 113 OF THE ROGERS CITY CODE (ZONING) TO ESTABLISH/CLARIFY BANNER-RELATED USES AND DEFINITIONS

On the 22nd day of December, 2016 the Rogers City Council passed Ordinance No. 2016-23, An Ordinance Amending Chapter 113 of the Rogers City Code (Zoning) to Establish/Clarify Banner Related Uses and Definitions.

The full text of the Ordinance may be reviewed at City Hall, located at 22350 South Diamond Lake Road, Rogers, MN 55374. The ordinance can also be viewed online at our website http://cityofrogers.org.

Dated: December 22, 2016

Rick Ihli, Mayor

ATTEST:

Stacy Scharber,

Asst. City Admin./City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

December 29, 2016

