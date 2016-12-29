Ordinances – CITY OF HANOVER

COUNTIES OF WRIGHT AND HENNEPIN STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-10 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE 2017 FEE SCHEDULE

A. Ordinance 2016-10 adopts the 2017 Hanover Fee Schedule. The following is a summary of changes to the fee schedule:

Hall Rental Rate

Deputy Fees for Hall Rentals

Kitchen Rental Rate

Funeral Reception Rate

Added Compost Site Key Fob Replacement Cost

Clarified Charitable Gambling Premises Permit

Eliminated Moving Permit

C. Adopted December 20 2016, with the full ordinance available for inspection at City Hall.

Published in the

Crow River News

December 29, 2016

637380