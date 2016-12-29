Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MEDINA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Medina Planning Commission will hold the following public hearings starting at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 2052 County Road 24 on Tuesday, January 10, 2017:

1. Wally and Bridget Marx 2700-2900 Parkview Drive Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept Plan for a 6-lot Conservation Design-PUD subdivision with the permanent preservation of 50 acres (approx. 9 buildable acres). PIDs (16-118-23-32-0002, 16-118-23-23-0005, 16-118-23-31-0002)

2. Lunski, Inc. PID 03-118-23-32-0007 Concept Plan Review for a 126 unit, three-story senior assisted/independent living facility and a one story commercial building to be located North of Hwy 55, South of Chippewa Rd, and west of Mohawk Drive.

3. Woodridge Church 1542 Co. Rd 24 Comprehensive Plan Amendment to change future land use from Rural Residential to Public/Semi-Public and rezoning to Rural Public/Semi-Public.

4. Ellis and Nancy Olkon 2362 Willow Drive Preliminary Plat for a 2-lot subdivision

All persons wishing to be heard shall appear at this time. Written comments are also solicited. Information is available for review at City Hall.

