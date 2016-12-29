Minnesota ranks high among catastrophic weather related losses

To the Editor:

Snowplows in Maple Grove in September? Yep. Record breaking rainfall of over 10 inches resulted in severe flooding on Sept. 21. The flooding was so bad that snowplows were used to remove water from interstate 94 and many residents are still dealing with water damage to their houses. Recently, FEMA opened a disaster recovery center in Brooklyn Park to help residents who have losses associated with the September flooding.

Many of these “once in a lifetime” events are occurring more frequently and insurers know it. Homeowner insurance rates have gone up significantly (260 percent) in the last 10 years due to increased frequency of major flooding and hail.

Living in Maple Grove, I encourage residents to take advantage of the special program on insurance rates and severe weather events in Minnesota. “The Cost of Climate Change in Minnesota” is on TPT-MN at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Experts present new data on weather changes and the economic impact of rising insurance costs to Minnesota homeowners, farmers, and businesses. Local meteorologist and entrepreneur Paul Douglas and Bob Johnson of the MN Insurance Federation present facts and data pertaining to Minnesota. The University of Minnesota Water Resources Center and the Science Museum of Minnesota produced the program.

Minnesota has consistently ranked high in states with the most catastrophic weather related losses. Since insurance is a pool of risk for the entire state we are all paying a bit more for the losses across our land due to the changing climate.

Maria Barry,

Maple Grove