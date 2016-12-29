Maple Grove edges Champlin Park in gymnastics

Crimson Emma Eungard performs in the floor exercise.

Maple Grove won the showdown of two Northwest Suburban Conference gymnastics powers when it edged Champlin Park Dec. 21. The Maple Grove team looks on as Grace Ducosin executes her moves on the balance beam.

The Rebels are the defending conference and section champion and finished fourth in the state meet last year. They are ranked eighth in the state. The Rebels captured first places in all events but the 11th-ranked Crimson had more depth and took numerous seconds, thirds and fourths. The result was they recorded their best meet of the season to win by the razor-thin score of 144.050 to 144.000.

The top three finishers for Maple Grove were:

Vault: 3. Emma Seamans 9.45, 4. Emma Eungard 9.15, 4. Alex Kara 9.15

Bars: 2. Carys Turner 9.0, 3. Eungard 8.85, 4. Seamans 8.7

Beam: 2. Grace Ducosin 8.975, 4. Eungard 8.9, 5. Ashley Song 8.725

Floor: 2. Seamans 9.625, 3. Eungard 9.375, 7. Ducosin 9.075

All Around: 2. Eungard 36.275