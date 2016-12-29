Maple Grove businessman Donald Kisch dies

A well-known businessman and active member of the Maple Grove community has died.

Donald Kisch, 80, of Maple Grove died Dec. 19. He was born Dec. 15, 1936, and was a lifelong resident of Maple Grove.

He was also a 50-year member of the Osseo United Methodist Church choir, Maple Grove Lions, Maple Grove Rotary charter member, Maple Grove Historical Society member and business owner of Kisch Oil.

Carole Larson, former owner of the Osseo-Maple Grove Press and member of the Osseo United Methodist Church, said, “Don owned the service station on County Road 81 just west of Osseo. It is closed now but it had been a very active place.”

Former Maple Grove City Administrator Al Madsen said Kisch was “one of the original great guys.” He added that Kisch grew up in the Maple Grove area and still lived there until his death.

“He was a true historian,” Madsen added of Kisch. “He knew everything about the Maple Grove and Osseo areas. He was also a good story teller.”

Madsen said he and Kisch knew each other for 35 years. They were good friends. Madsen said he even bought a number of vintage toys from him, adding that Kisch had an amazing collection.

She continued, “He was a stalwart of Osseo United Methodist Church and was active on various committees but his passion was the choir. And he always had a vintage truck unit in the Osseo Lions Roar.”

Madsen added Kisch collected old automobiles as well. “He owned the city’s first public works truck,” he said. “He even had some Model A’s and Model T’s.”

Madsen said Kisch had such a good sense of humor and his death means the loss of good guy. “He will be missed,” he said. “He was an all around great guy. Everyone enjoyed him. I hate to lose good people.”

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Kurt (Ann), Kevin, and Kari; and grandchildren, Kamilla, Konrad and Kenrick.

Funeral services for Donald Kisch are set for Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 Second Ave. S.E. There will a visitation prior at 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.

If so desired memorials preferred to Osseo United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.