Maple Grove approves ‘Hy-Vee North’ grocery

The Maple Grove City Council considered rezoning the property and the development stage plan of Hy-Vee North during its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting. The development, located within the Grove area, would bring the second Hy-Vee location to the city.

Also during the meeting, the council heard about a concept and development stage plan for Schuler Shoes.

Hy-Vee North

City Planner Peter Vickerman presented the council with the applicant’s request for a development stage plan approval for the purpose of developing property into a 96,000-square-foot grocery store with a 12,000-square-foot future expansion, 4,100-square-foot gas/convenient store and a car wash. The Maple Grove City Council moved ahead with the next steps to bring Hy-Vee North to the Grove area. The property will be developed into a grocery, gas/convenient store and car wash located between 99th Avenue and Highway 610 just east of Maple Grove Parkway.

The development would be located between 99th Avenue and Highway 610, between Maple Grove Parkway.

Access to the site will come from 99th Avenue. Additional right-in access is proposed from Maple Grove Parkway through property owned by the city. Vickerman said this would impact a wetland on the parcel, but to help limit the impact the application is showing retaining walls along the edge of the road.

He added the applicant was proposing the fill just under three acres of wetlands. The approval of any grading and stormwater management plan is subject to approval of the watershed district.

The project is also proposing to remove 1,932 of the 2,128 inches of significant trees on the site, which is located in a Tree Preservation Zone. Vickerman said this would result in the requirement of 785.9 inches of trees replaced. The applicant is proposing to replace 150 inches of trees on site and the balance of the replacement would be done as a cash payment to the city.

There was some staff concern over the proposed signs for the site. The applicant proposed to put a monument sign along Hwy. 610, which is proposed to be 250-square-foot in size and 25 feet in height. City code states these type of signs can be 15 feet in height. The applicant provided visibility analysis on why they felt the 25 foot high sign was necessary showing how visibility from Hwy. 610 is limited without this height.

Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I don’t have an opposition to allowing the 25 foot sign in this location because of its depressed nature.”

The council first approved directing staff to draft an ordinance rezoning the property from single-family agricultural to planned unit development, subject to the filing of the final plat of Hy-Vee addition. Second, the council directed the city attorney to draft a resolution approving the development stage plan of Hy-Vee North for the purpose of developing the property into a 96,000-square-foot grocery store with a 12,000-square-foot future expansion, 4,1000-square-foot gas/convenient store and car wash, subject to several conditions.

SCHULER SHOES

In other matters, the council considered a concept and development stage plan and rezoning approval for the purpose of developing a site into a two-story, 26,000-square-foot corporate office and retail building. The development would be located north of Elm Creek Boulevard and east of Fountains Drive, which is adjacent to the southeast corner of the Village at Arbor Lakes development. Schuler Shoes brought forth before the Maple Grove City Council a proposal for a two-story, 26,000-square-foot corporate office and retail building located north of Elm Creek Boulevard near the Village at Arbor Lakes development.

Community Development Director Dick Edwards said the project would consist the first floor would be the retail portion, with the second level used for office space.

The building would be made with an earth-tone face brick with EIFS material, significant window space and cast stone base. The key feature is a 49-foot tower that anchors the primary entrance into the retail portion of the building. Parking would surround the building.

Edwards said, “Preliminarily the applicant had proposed access from Elm Creek Boulevard. Hennepin County, which maintains control over that roadway, had objection to it.”

He added the applicant made one last plea for the access, but Hennepin County would not allow access to the site from Elm Creek Boulevard.

The applicant said Schuler Shoes is a 125-year business currently headquartered in Maple Grove. The office is currently on Main Street, but is looking to move to create more visibility and little more room.

Councilor Phil Leith asked, “What is your timeframe for construction?” The applicant said the project would be done in spring 2018. The Schuler’s are currently in a lease at their current property.

Councilor Karen Jaeger added, “I think your building is fabulous and is going to look really nice on that corner.”

The council directed staff to draft an ordinance rezoning property from single-family agricultural to planned unit development subject o to filing of the final plat and subject to the applicant adhering to decisions of Hennepin County. Secondly, the council directed the city attorney to draft a resolution approving the concept and development stage plan for Schuler Shoes, subject to several conditions.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

TABLED action on the Spacebox Maple Grove project. The project would have created a 89,000-square-foot, four-story self-storage facility located on the former IHOP site, just north of Weaver Lake Road and to the west of the Interstate 94 off ramp to Weaver Lake Road.

AUTHORIZED the purchase of 93 replacement 800MHz portable radios and necessary software and ancillary equipment for the police department at an estimated cost of $363,629.