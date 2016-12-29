Donald “Don” Andrew Scherber, 82

Donald “Don” Andrew Scherber, age 82, of Rogers passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his residence. He was born on April 6th, 1934 in Rogers, the son of Gilbert and Susan (Mayerhofer) Scherber.

Donald joined the United States Army in 1955 serving his country until January, 1957. After military service, he engaged in dairy farming on Bechtold Road in Corcoran for many years.

On August 16th, 1958, Donald A. Scherber and Ann Marie Ottenstroer were joined in holy marriage at The Church of St. Stephen in Anoka. God blessed their marriage with eight children.

Donald was a faithful, lifelong member of The Church of St. Walburga in Fletcher, Minnesota. He was a past President and a fifty year member of the Catholic Aid Association. Donald served eighteen years on The Corcoran Planning and Zoning Commission. He was also on the Board of Directors for Twin City Milk. Don received the Outstanding Young Men of America Award in 1969. Don and Ann Marie were formerly active with the Buffalo High School Wrestling Booster Club. He loved being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald is survived by: his loving wife, Ann Marie Scherber; children, Donna (Todd) Solberg, Linda (Dale) Gapinski, John (Staci) Scherber, Steven (Colleen) Scherber, Daniel (Camryn) Scherber, Jeffery (Marla) Scherber, James (Kayla) Scherber, and Jason (Deborah) Scherber; thirty-seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerome (Arlene) Scherber, Art (Marlene) Scherber , Vincent (Betty) Scherber, Ray (Eleanor) Scherber, and Richard (Mary) Scherber.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Scherber will be held on Friday, December 23, 2016, at 11:00 A.M. at Mary Queen of Peace – St. Walburga Campus in Fletcher. Father Michael Kaluza will be the Celebrant. Interment with military rites will follow at St. Walburga Cemetery in Fletcher.

An open casket visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Peterson Chapel in St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home.

Further visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass.

Altar servers are Don’s grandchildren: Br. Jerek Scherber, Sullivan Scherber, Callahan Scherber, Ryan Scherber, Matthew Scherber, Javonte Scherber, and Donald Gapinski.

Casket bearers are Don’s grandchildren: Dominic Gapinski, Ian Scherber, Jordan Scherber, Collin Scherber, Ayden Scherber and Jacob Scherber.

Serving the family is the Peterson Chapel of St. Michael. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.