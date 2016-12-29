CROSS partners with Lunds & Byerlys through Second Harvest Heartland Food Rescue Program

Lunds & Byerlys in Maple Grove is the latest grocery store to partner with CROSS Services to provide fresh food for families and individuals in the northwest suburban area. This is in partnership with the Second Harvest Heartland Food Rescue Program, a member of the Feeding America network, facilitating safe donations to local food shelves.

“Our store employees are happy to know that their daily work is helping those in need,” said Tom Gordon, General Manager of the Lunds & Byerlys in Maple Grove. “And it’s especially rewarding that our donations are staying within our community and supporting the clients at CROSS.”

Lunds & Byerlys joins other stores, including Aldi, Cub, HyVee, Target, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, which provided 836,354 pounds of food in CROSS’s fiscal year ending earlier in 2016.

“Items donated include meat, milk, cheese and produce that are often impossible to collect in school, church, business and postal food drives,” said Stephanie Lehman, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator at CROSS. “This is, collectively, the largest food donation source for CROSS.”

The program involves CROSS’s picking up the donated food and stocking its cooler and freezer shelves at the food shelf location. “This makes the food immediately and efficiently available for families to use right away,” Lehman said.

Second Harvest Heartland has coordinated food donation programs with area food shelves for many years. “Our strong network of agency partners executing local partnerships accounts for more than half of the 34 million pounds of nourishing food captured annually by SHH’s Food Rescue program,” said April Rog, SHH Food Rescue Program Manager. “CROSS has been a leader in this program, and we’re thrilled to see their continued success.”

CROSS serves Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. Services include the food shelf, housing support, clothing store, Meals on Wheels, School packs for kids and many more.

“If you own or manage a food store and want to join this effort, contact me,” said Lehman. Contact her [email protected] call 763-425-1050. The CROSS website iswww.CROSSservices.org.