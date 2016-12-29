Crimson wrestlers sink Lakeville South; fall to Bloomington Kennedy

The Maple Grove wrestling team hosted a triangular with Lakeville South and Bloomington Kennedy on Dec. 22. Much like the previous week, Coach Troy Seubert used the duals against a non-conference, non-sectional opponent as an opportunity to expand his lineup and get a number of kids some varsity matches. The Crimson sent 19 different wrestlers to the mat on the evening.

The Crimson opened the evening against Lakeville South with a 37-27 victory. Securing wins for the Crimson were eighth grader Dylan Schultz at 106 pounds, sophomore James Dick at 113, junior Simeon Paynter at 120, senior co-captain Sarah Tison at 145, junior Evan Hull at 170 and senior co-captain Jack Berndt at 182. Schultz, Dick, Paynter, Tison and Berndt all won by pin.

The second dual of the night did not go as well, as the Crimson won just three matches against Bloomington Kennedy and lost 50-18. Maple Grove got pins from its freshman stars Joey Thompson at 120 and Gavin Peterson at 132 and a forfeit victory from seventh grader Ethan Maas at 113. Both Thompson and Peterson held comfortable leads before securing early pins and improved to 12-2 and 10-4 respectively.

In the dual, Kennedy sent out four ranked wrestlers in the upper weights, and in each match the Crimson wrestler pushed the Kennedy big guy but fell in defeat. Bernd looked to avenge a preseason loss to Kennedy’s eighth-ranked junior Jake Leicht at 170. The script was similar to their first meeting, as Berndt scored a first period take down and held a lead going into the second period, but Leicht, who is an exception top wrestler, was able to turn Berndt and get the fall with just 12 seconds remaining in the second period.

At 182, sophomore Westyn Doubler drew the tall task of facing Kennedy’s eighth-ranked senior Noah Keith. Doubler fell by pin.

At 195, Maple Grove junior Isaac Boehmer faced off against Kennedy’s eighth-ranked senior Eric Cruz-Lopez. In a match that featured two very quick and agile 195 pounders, Cruz-Lopez was able to secure the 6-2 victory.

In the final match of the evening at 220, junior Adam Skogman, coming off his second place finish at the Red River Valley Riot tournament, drew Kennedy’s sixth-ranked senior Alchan Robbs. Skogman pushed the Kennedy grappler to overtime, but Robbs was able to secure an overtime takedown for the 4-2 victory.

The Crimson will be back in action on Dec. 30 at the Eau Claire Tournament.