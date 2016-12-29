Councilor Johnson recognition

Outgoing Maple Grove City Councilor Erik Johnson was recognized with for his dedicated service to the city at the Dec. 19, Maple Grove City Council meeting. Johnson first began working for the city as police officer in 1993. He worked with the department until 2005. Johnson has been a member of the Maple Grove City Council for the past eight years. He also served as the liaison to the Arbor Committee and the Citizen’s Advisory Committee. Johnson was presented with a plaque. Pictured are: Councilors Judy Hanson and Phil Leith, Mayor Mark Steffenson, Johnson and councilor Karen Jaeger.