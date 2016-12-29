Car jacking suspect arrested in Rogers after hit/run crash, fleeing police

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Rogers Saturday, Dec. 24, following a hit-and-run crash and a high-speed police pursuit.

Minnesota State Patrol requested assistance from Rogers Police on pursuit exiting westbound Interstate 94, onto northbound Hwy. 101 flyover. Suspect vehicle was wanted in hit/run crash.

Suspect exited onto 141st Avenue and lost control flying across multiple lane dividers into bank parking lot. Vehicle continued until is struck the east side of building on the 14100 block of James Road.

Rogers Officer and State Patrol attempted to pin suspect vehicle in next to building, but suspect vehicle rammed Rogers squad and building to break free. Rogers Officers unsuccessfully attempted the box in the vehicle on northbound James Road.

Suspect vehicle entered dead end roadway on James Road. Suspect was reported to have car-jacked vehicle at gunpoint. Suspect vehicle again rammed Rogers squad and drove through business lot then through snow covered yards.

State Patrol prevented vehicle from getting back onto roadway. Rogers Officer then pinned vehicle preventing it from continuing any further. Felony stop was conducted. Suspect resisted arrest during handcuffing.

Samuel McFarlane, 28, was taken to ground and eventually taken into custody without injury. Suspect was transported by State Patrol to Minneapolis PD for further investigation of car-jacking and kidnapping.

State Patrol completed crash reports for two damaged Rogers PD squads during incident.