‘This one’s for you Dani!’

Champlin resident Danielle Rogers, 18, was hit and killed by a train in Anoka on Dec. 11.

Dani, as her friends and family called her, left behind her father, Mike, her mother, Missy and her sisters Madison, Hailee and Hayden. Dani was a 2016 graduate of Champlin Park High School. She had just begun her first semester at the University of Minnesota and was studying paleontology. Her family said she loved rocks and dinosaurs, a clever pun and good cup of tea. Since the tragedy, the community has come together to support the Rogers family in typical Champlin fashion. A GoFundMe was first created for the grieving family. Then, a meal train. Then an angel tree. Then a #ForDani facebook page. Family, friends and neighbors stop by one by one to add an angel ornament to Dani’s favorite tree that sits in the Rogers’ front yard. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

Several of the family’s friends and neighbors signed up to bring meals for the family through mealtrain.com. For weeks the family had hot dinners to eat in their time of need.

Further still, the community started an angel tree in the family’s front yard. One by one, neighbors showed up and placed angel ornaments in, what her mother said was, Dani’s favorite tree to perch in with a book. Wrapped in Christmas lights, the tree stands as a reminder to the family that the community is grieving with them.

A facebook page was also created in Dani’s honor — #ForDani. According to her family, one of Dani’s favorite things to do was to make others smile. Dani was always looking for ways to perform random acts of kindness. The page serves as a way to share the small ways others are making a difference.

“This week I gave a homeless man my metro card so he could stay warm and not get hassled,” member Liselotte Schluender wrote. “It had four month’s worth of travel on it. I said to the sky afterward, ‘This one is for you, Dani.’”

Dani’s aunt, Katie Jackson, said she stopped by a local restaurant and paid the tab for a set of parents with a small child. She left a note that read, “In loving memory of my niece who we lost so tragically. Hope this inspires you to perform a random act of kindness.”

She wished the family a Merry Christmas and signed the note “#ForDani.”

Member Jaci Sutton wrote to the family saying she saw someone standing alone and she remembered how Dani always wanted to make sure people felt included.

“So I went up and said hello,” she said. “We ended up having a really good conversation. It was really amazing to be able to transform someone’s mood starting with a simple hello.”

The community has done so many small act of kindness like this. To learn more, search #ForDani on facebook and join the cause to pay it forward.

Dani’s parents, Mike and Missy said the support from the community is holding them together.

“The tears, the pain and the love,” Missy wrote. “We’ve gotten cards, gifts, checks, food, treats — the list doesn’t end. I have wanted to say thank you, but I honestly just don’t know how. How can you thank others for truly keeping you afloat? In my worst days, family, friends and “strangers” have wrapped their arms around us. I thank you from the bottom of my heart; from my soul. Your strength and kindness leave me at a loss for words. We love you all.”

