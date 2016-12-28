Maple Grove, Osseo, Champlin, Dayton calendar

‘A Gone Fishin’ Christmas’

NOW TO DEC. 30 — Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Osseo, will present Jessica Lind Peterson’s new holiday comedy “A Gone Fishin’ Christmas.” The Northland’s biggest ice fishing contest of the decade is underway and two sisters travel home to Duluth to catch a big one. But an unseasonably warm winter threatens to break apart the ice and the girls quickly find themselves in precarious waters. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. To order tickets, find out pricing or other information, visit www.yellowtreetheatre.com or call 763-493-8733.

Blood drive

DEC. 30 — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive event Friday, Dec. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch, Culver’s, 11218 Drive. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Family New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31 — The Maple Grove Family New Year’s Eve Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. The evening features dancing, inflatables, crafts, ice skating, Maple Maze indoor playground, swimming and more. There will be a balloon drop countdown to New Years at 9:45 p.m. Cost is $9 for pre-sale. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $12. Tickets available at www.maplegrovemn.gov or call 763-494-6500.

New Year’s Eve Comedy

DEC. 31 — Maple Tavern and Scott Hansen will present “Fancy Ray’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Show” Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Maple Tavern Bar and Grill, 9375 Deerwood Lane N. Special guest will be Bob Demaris. There is a cost to attend. For more information call 763-425-2700 or visit www.brownpapertickets.com.

Osseo School Board

JAN. 3 — The Osseo School Board will host an organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. A work session will follow at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Maple Grove City Council

JAN. 3 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Carnival soiree

JAN. 7 — Twin Cities Moms Blog and Children’s Learning Adventure are hosting a Carnival Soirée for children of all ages Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Learning Adventure campus, 13001 62nd Place in Maple Grove. Families can have popcorn and cotton candy while participating in carnival-style games and other activities including bowling, cooking, karaoke, dancing, and more. Each family will receive complimentary raffle tickets to participate in giveaways and each child will go home with their own ‘swag bag’ filled with goodies. There will also be a magician performing. To learn more about the event and to RSVP to the Carnival Soirée, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/tcmb-and-childrens-learning-adventure-carnival-soiree-tickets-30274507868

En Morphe Theatre

JAN. 7 — En Morphe Theatre presents “A Toymaker’s Night,”a holiday drama for the entire family! Meet Brock, a famous toymaker in a village “overrun by little beggars.” He is a gifted craftsman recognized for a very unique toy he has created. As his fame grows, so does his love for gold. Until one night his life is changed forever. Tickets are $9 per person, $5 students and $20 for a family. The show is performed at 564 Independence Ave. in Champlin. Because of inclement weather, a new performance has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. at 7 p.m. For more information go to www.enmorphe.org.

MG Historical Museum Open

JAN. 8 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Osseo EDA

JAN. 9 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Osseo City Council

JAN. 9 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove planners

JAN. 9 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Arts Center board

JAN. 9 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since meeting locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.

MG Citizens Advisory

JAN. 11 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Arbor Committee

JAN. 12 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.

MG Critical Thinkers

JAN. 14 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Do stockbroker’s commission structures steer consumers to the wrong products?” by Professor Mark Egan, University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

MG Women of Today

JAN. 16 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. The mission of Women of Today is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in their communities. View the website at www.maplegrovewt.org or contact the group at [email protected] or 651-642-5404 for more information.

Housing for All

JAN. 17 — Housing for All will host a Breakfast with Legislators event Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 9 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove. Attendees can meet with their state and local policy makers to build relationships and proclaim that as people of faith “everyone needs a home.” The session will consist of short state and local policy presentations. A continental breakfast will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, contact Roxanne Smith at 763-400-7208 or [email protected]

Osseo School Board

JAN. 17 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo planners

JAN. 17 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Maple Grove City Council

JAN. 17 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Arts Council

JAN. 17 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email [email protected]

MG Historic Society

JAN. 19 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.

Osseo City Council

JAN. 23 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Osseo School Board

JAN. 24 — The Osseo School Board will host a police committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Maple Grove planners

JAN. 30 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Maple Grove City Council

FEB. 6 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Maple Grove planners

FEB. 6 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Osseo School Board

FEB. 7 — The Osseo School Board will host a work session Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

MG Citizens Advisory

FEB. 8 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Arbor Committee

FEB. 9 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.

MG Critical Thinkers

FEB. 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “The Minnesota Sex Offender Program” with Professor Eric Janus, Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

MG Historical Museum Open

FEB. 12 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Osseo EDA

FEB. 13 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Osseo City Council

FEB. 13 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

MG Historic Society

FEB. 16 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.

MG Arts Center board

FEB. 13 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since meeting locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.

MG Women of Today

FEB. 20 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. The mission of Women of Today is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in their communities. View the website at www.maplegrovewt.org or contact the group at [email protected] or 651-642-5404 for more information.

Osseo School Board

FEB. 21 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo planners

FEB. 21— The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Maple Grove City Council

FEB. 21 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Arts Council

FEB. 21 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email [email protected]

Osseo City Council

FEB. 27 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove planners

FEB. 27 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Osseo School Board

FEB. 28 — The Osseo School Board will host a police committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Maple Grove City Council

MARCH 6 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Osseo School Board

MARCH 7 — The Osseo School Board will host a work session Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

MG Citizens Advisory

MARCH 8 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Arbor Committee

MARCH 9 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.

MG Critical Thinkers

MARCH 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Common Core: How Federal Standards are Damaging Our Local Schools” with Linda Bell, Saturday, March 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

MG Historical Museum Open

MARCH 12 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Osseo School Board

MARCH 13 — The Osseo School Board will host a police committee meeting Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo EDA

MARCH 13 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Osseo City Council

MARCH 13 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove planners

MARCH 13 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Arts Center board

MARCH 13 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since meeting locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.

MG Historic Society

MARCH 16 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.

Osseo planners

MARCH 20 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

MG Women of Today

MARCH 20 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. The mission of Women of Today is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in their communities. View the website at www.maplegrovewt.org or contact the group at [email protected] or 651-642-5404 for more information.

Maple Grove City Council

MARCH 20 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Osseo School Board

MARCH 21 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

MG Arts Council

MARCH 21 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email [email protected]

Osseo City Council

MARCH 27 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove planners

MARCH 27 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Maple Grove City Council

APRIL 3 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Critical Thinkers

APRIL 8 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Iran” with William Beeman, Saturday, April 8, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

MG Historical Museum Open

APRIL 9 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Osseo EDA

APRIL 10 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

Osseo City Council

APRIL 10 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove planners

APRIL 10 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

MG Arts Center board

APRIL 10 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since meeting locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.

Osseo School Board

APRIL 11 — The Osseo School Board will host a work session Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

MG Citizens Advisory

APRIL 12 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Arbor Committee

APRIL 13 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.

Osseo planners

APRIL 17 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

MG Women of Today

APRIL 17 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. The mission of Women of Today is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in their communities. View the website at www.maplegrovewt.org or contact the group at [email protected] or 651-642-5404 for more information.

Maple Grove City Council

APRIL 17 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Osseo School Board

APRIL 18 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

MG Arts Council

APRIL 18 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email [email protected]

MG Historic Society

APRIL 20 — The Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane (Public Works building), use the south driveway. Come and help us discover Maple Grove’s past. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 763-494-5983.

Osseo City Council

APRIL 24 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Maple Grove planners

APRIL 24 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Osseo School Board

APRIL 25 — The Osseo School Board will host a police committee meeting Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo School Board

MAY 2 — The Osseo School Board will host a work session Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

MG Critical Thinkers

MAY 13 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Overindulgence: How spoiling children impacts their adult lives,” Saturday, May 13, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Osseo School Board

MAY 16 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo School Board

MAY 23 — The Osseo School Board will host a police committee meeting Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo School Board

JUNE 6 — The Osseo School Board will host a work session Tuesday, June 6, at 7:15 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo School Board

JUNE 13 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo School Board

JUNE 20 — The Osseo School Board will host a police committee meeting Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in the forum room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Osseo School Board

JULY 25 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Andrews Park Splash Pad

The Andrews Park Splash Pad will be open from May 31 to Sept. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The splash pad will be closed Monday, July 4. The splash pad will close at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19th for Champlin’s Dinner and a Movie event. The splash pad is located at 7200 117th Ave. N. in Champlin and is open to the public (seasonally) free of charge. The weather hotline number is: (763) 923-7127. For groups, fees are $35.00 per bus. For more information contact Charlie at [email protected] or call 763-923-7163.

Dayton Fire Auxiliary

ONGOING — Dayton is starting a Fire Auxiliary. Their first meeting was Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Those interested should call Sheree Mickelson at (612) 701-0974 for meeting location and details. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to be a part of the auxiliary. Our first meeting will be on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and anyone interested should give me a call at 612/701-0974 to find out meeting location and details.

Dayton Farmer’s Market

FRIDAYS — Dayton’s first ever farmer’s market will begin Friday, June 17 and run every Friday thereafter until Oct. 7 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church and McNeil Park. The vision of the farmer’s market is to encourage families to eat healthy and buy fresh. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available each week along with produce tupperware, art, jewelry and delicious baked goods. Check out the farmer’s market this week.

TOPS Meeting

THURSDAYS — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will be meeting Thursdays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 920 Downs Rd in Champlin. For more information contact Kerri at 612-598-8354.

Champlin Farmer’s Market

WEDNESDAYS — The Champlin Farmer’s Market begins Wednesday July 13 and runs through Oct. 12. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot. The goal of the Champlin Farmer’s Market is to eat fresh, buy local and strengthen the community. Vendors will be selling a wide variety of produce and flowers including, but not limited to fresh herbs, strawberries, beans, peas, sweet corn, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, radishes and fresh cut flowers, both annual and perennial flowers. Stop by the farmer’s market and check it out.

Champlin Area TRIAD Meeting

1ST FRIDAY — The Champlin Area TRIAD group will meet the first Friday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Champlin Community Center. TRAID is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. TRIAD is not an acronym, it simply represents three groups coming together for a common purpose; that purpose is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. For more information contact Roger Boatman at (612) 419-3094.

Three Rivers Progressive Forum

4TH TUESDAYS — There will be a Three Rivers Progressive Forum on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at Dehn’s Country Manor, 11291 Fernbrook Lane, in Dayton. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7. This month we’re pleased to have Katie Rodriquez, District 1 Representative of the Metropolitan Council as our guest. She will be speaking on the workings of the Met Council: its organization, mission, goals, and accomplishments.

Baseball Association

MONTHLY — The Champlin Park Baseball Association (CPBA) has monthly meetings at the Champlin American Legion. Call the baseball information line at 763-323-0446 for meeting dates and times. More information available at www.champlinparkbaseball.org

Adult Open Hockey

FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.

Free Cooking Demos

ONGOING — There are free cooking demos offered every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Ethnic Foods Company, 204 Central Avenue in Osseo. Learn to prepare traditional dishes, discover organic and healthful alternatives for adventurous eating and sample some foods from around the world. Call or stop by to make a reservation for an upcoming class. The first demo is free and every other demo is $10 and participants receive $5 towards in-store shopping. For more information call 952-593-3000, visit ethnicfoodsco.com or send and e-mail to [email protected]

New Parent Connection

MONDAYS & THURSDAYS — New Parent Connection is a free class for parents and their infants, birth up to four months of age, held at Unity Hospital every Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the auditorium on the lower level and at Mercy Hospital every Thursday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the Heart Center, lower level. For more information, call 763-506-1284 or Medformation at 612-262-3333.

Champlin Champs

2ND MONDAYS —The Champlin Champs 4-H Club meets the 2nd Monday of the month at United Methodist Church 921 Downs Road at 6:45 p.m. Champlin Champs 4-H club is for kids ages K-12 and their parents. New members are welcome. Call 612-596-2115 for more information.

Champlin Council Meeting

2ND & 4TH MONDAYS— The Champlin City Council will hold its regular business meeting at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Drive.

Dayton Council Meeting

2ND TUESDAYS, 4TH WEDNESDAYS — There will be a Dayton City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at Dayton City Hall, located at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.

ADHD/ADD or EBD

1ST TUESDAYS — Meet people who share your questions and learn what has worked or not worked for them. Come for support and information on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. The class is free and childcare is provided free of charge but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Call 783-4949 to reserve space or for information.

Learn to Speak Spanish

ONGOING — Learn the basics of the language and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. This beginning class will introduce you to the Spanish language, culture and food. Class fee includes textbook used in class. Instructor is a native speaker. Several levels of Spanish are offered through the community education program. Class fee: $89 Spanish-Beginning I; $149 Spanish-Beginning I & II if registering together. To learn more visit www.discovercommunityed.com.

MOPS Meetings

2ND TUESDAYS — MOPS meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at Solid Rock Free Lutheran beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 a.m. Meetings will include food, fellowship, childcare and the opportunity to build relationships with other young mothers. Children will be encouraged and cared for through the Moppet program, which includes a story time, snack and playtime. For further questions call 763-427-6093 and ask for Michelle. Solid Rock is located at 737 Bob Ehlen Drive in Anoka, MN.

Parents of Autistic Children

2ND TUESDAYS — Meet others who share your questions and learn about what has worked or not worked for them the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. No meeting in December. Children over 12 years meet the 3rd Tuesday, monthly. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and Community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family and Community Support services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Class is free, with childcare provided free but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Call 783-4958 to reserve a space or for more information.

Youth Hockey Association

3RD TUESDAYS — CPYHA board meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the small conference room at the Champlin Ice Forum located at 12165 Ensign Avenue North. The CPYHA provides and promotes youth hockey for the benefit of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Dayton residents.

Women of Today

3RD TUESDAYS — Women of Today is a voluntary, nonprofit, community service organization. The group focuses on service to the community, personal growth, and fellowship opportunities. The Champlin chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Champlin City Hall in the Park and Recreation building and invites all interested individuals to attend. For further information, contact Jill at 612-760-4544.

Free Drop-In Yoga Classes

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS & SUNDAYS — All are welcome to attend free Yoga classes at the Hindu Temple in Maple Grove. All ages, all abilities, all faiths are welcome. Wear loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one. Classes meet for one hour on Tuesday are at 6:45, Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Classes are held in the Nath Auditorium, Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free but a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to [email protected]

TOPS 971

WEDNESDAYS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) MN 971 meets every Wednesday night at the Osseo Community Center, room B, 415 Central Avenue. Weigh in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m. The meetings are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $1 per week with annual due of $26. For more information, call Sue Bloberger at 763-559-9411 or Jenny Christensen at 763-428-4523 or visit www.tops.org.

Grandparents Raising Children

1ST THURSDAYS — Grandparents and relatives raising children in the group will discuss legal and financial options, understanding and dealing with emotions about raising children, as well as learning ways to better help the children the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. While grandparents and relatives meet, the children are invited to participate in a free supportive playgroup. Registration required. Call Connie Booth at 612-879-5351 or Linda Hammerstein at 612-879-5307. Sponsored by Lutheran Social Services and Anoka County Family Support Service. No fee but donations accepted.

CDAA Board Meetings

SECOND TO LAST SUNDAYS — CDAA Board Meetings are held on the second to last Sunday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Meetings are held at the Rebels Youth Athletic Building at Jerry Ruppelius Park located at 10951 Elm Creek Parkway. The CDAA provides and promotes athletic and recreational activities for the benefit of the residents of Champlin and Dayton. Info: www.cdaasports.org.

Free Meditation Classes

SUNDAYS — Students of all levels and faiths are welcome to attend free meditation class. Classes meet most Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Sant Rajinder Sing Ji Maharah Meditation Room, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free, a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to www.sosmn.org.

Baby Boomer Job Seekers

MONTHLY — Free workshop for baby boomer job seekers are offered at the Maple Grove Community Center. Networking and the hidden job market, learn strategies to build or revitalize a network and create a plan to sustain it to find a job by Joan Runnheim Olson of Pathways Career Success Strategies. Learn how to land an interview and then land the job using the People Plus + tool with Drs. Bruce and Kathy Martin. The Martins will give you a quick and easy assessment and then teach people to use it to get that job. For more information or to register, visit www.YouCanGetHired.com.

Tribute Trees

ONGOING — The Friends of Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County work with the city of Champlin to offer Tribute Trees as living gifts that may be planted in city parks. The recipient receives a card at the time of the order, and a map of the tree location after its planting in spring. The cost is $75 per tree, or $200 for three. Call Peggy at 651-698-4543 for more information.

McGruff House

ONGOING — The Dayton Police Department works in cooperation with the McGruff House program, which was designed to assist children who are in danger or have a medical emergency while going to and from school. If interested in being a McGruff House participant, contact officer Dane McAlpine at 427-2017.

Adult Children Anonymous

ONGOING — Adult Children Anonymous is for adult children who seek healing from the hurtful effects of life events growing up in addictive and other dysfunctional families. Meetings are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Faculty Room (205), St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park. Please use the Education Center/School entrance. Contact Mary Ann at 561-6796 for more information.

Yoga, Meditation Classes

ONGOING — There are drop-in yoga classes will are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Sundays from 7:45 to 9 a.m. The classes are free, but a $5 (all) $1 (students) donation is suggested. There are free meditation classes on Sundays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. All classes held at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane N. in Maple Grove. For more information call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or e-mail Laurie at [email protected]

Alateen/Alanon

WEEKLY — Are parents worried about their kids because of chaos and pain caused by a spouse’s/significant other’s drinking? Are parents kids acting out, getting into trouble or withdrawn and depressed? Alateen can help the kids and Alanon can help parents. And it’s free. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Maple Grove Alano Club, 15486 Territorial Road in Maple Grove (just off County Road 81 not far from the new Target). For more information call 612-716-7751, 763-427-3986 or 763-420-4249.

