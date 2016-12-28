City of Dayton seeking Park Commissioner

The city of Dayton has an opening on its Park Commission. The Parks Commission advises the City Council on matters regarding recreation, parks, trails, and issues related to Dayton’s environmental and natural resources. Activities include long range planning, review of new developments, and recommendations for improvements.

The Dayton Park Commission regularly meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Dayton City Hall.

If interested please complete an application, found on the city’s website cityofdaytonmn.com and submit it to Tina Goodroad, Planning and Development Director/Interim City Administrator no later than Jan. 26.

Interviews of candidates will be conducted by the City Council on Feb. 14.