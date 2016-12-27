AARP Community Outreach Director presents at Champlin area TRIAD meeting Jan. 6

Con-artists don’t care how hard you worked, they steal billions from people every year. Today, people over 50 control over 70 percent of the nation’s wealth and the scammers know it. They’re using the telephone, U.S. mail, email, the internet and they may even show up on your doorstep trying to get your money. For some, aging-related issues like memory loss can lead to vulnerability and new technology has made it easier for criminals to get access to personal information and savings. Understanding the latest trends and tactics in fraud can help us all protect our own savings, as well as people who are more vulnerable.

This presentation is based on analysis of undercover FBI recordings of con-artists in action. AARP partnered with the FBI on a national level for the purpose of educating people about financial crime because the best defense is to prevent it in the first place. Consumer fraud, scams, identity theft, cyber security, credit card theft and financial theft within the family can be covered depending on the interests of the audience.

Jay Haapala is Associate State Director of Community Outreach with AARP Minnesota and leads the state’s Fraud Watch Network which serves to educate consumers about fraud, scams and identity theft. He and AARP Fraud Fighter volunteers have met with over 300 community groups across the state, law enforcement officials and fraud investigators, learning how people are being targeted by financial crime right here in Minnesota. He has worked and served in the Minnesota nonprofit sector for 18 years building volunteer programs and now is doing the same to build a network of fraud fighter volunteers with AARP.

Haapala will be speaking at the next Champlin area TRIAD meeting Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Champlin Community Center, 12450 Gettysburg Avenue. A light lunch will be served. RSVP is required at: 612-419-3094.