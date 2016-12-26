Several awards issued at Champlin Council meeting

By Megan Hopps

A number of awards were issued to community members, groups and police officers at the most recent Champlin City Council meeting. Champlin Police Officers Jeff Martin and Leslie Johans were issued the department's Lifesaving Medal. The Champlin Police issued a Public Safety Award to members of the Champlin Crime Prevention Fund, the Champlin Super Target and Riverway Church for their efforts in advancing the mission of the police department. Champlin's Adopt-A-Park participants were also commended for their contributions to the city. And, Mayor ArMand Nelson and Councilors Bruce Miller (Ward 3) and Kara Terry (Ward 4) were also recognized for their years of service to the city of Champlin. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

Champlin’s Adopt-A-Park participants were also commended for their contributions to the city. Several community groups and individuals were in attendance to accept the award.

Lastly, Mayor ArMand Nelson and Councilors Bruce Miller (Ward 3) and Kara Terry (Ward 4) were also recognized for their years of service to the city of Champlin.

Life Saving Award

Officers Jeff Martin and Leslie Johans were issued the Champlin Police Department’s Life Saving Medal for their actions on May 12 of this year. At 5:30 a.m.

Martin and Johans responded to a call of a five-month-old baby who was unconscious and not breathing. Upon Officer Martin’s arrival, the boy’s father met Martin on the street and handed him the baby boy who was limp, not breathing and had no pulse. Martin immediately began to administer chest compressions. Officer Johans arrived shortly after and administered oxygen. The baby was resuscitated and placed into the arriving ambulance. He was transported to the hospital where he recovered.

For these actions, Martin and Johans were issued the Life Saving Medal, an honor that is issued to a member or citizen who saves the life of another person. It is presented in blue to represent service and protection.

This was Officer Martin’s first Life Saving Medal. He also holds two department commendation awards and one distinguished service award. This was Officer Johans’ first Life Saving Medal. She also holds a distinguished service award.

Public Safety Award

In addition to the Life Saving Medal, the Champlin Police Department also issued a Public Safety Award. This award is issued to citizens or organizations who contribute to the mission of the police department.

This year, the Champlin Crime Prevention Fund, Target Corporation and Riverway Church made significant contributions to advancing that mission. Champlin Crime Prevention Fund Board Members that were there to accept the award included Todd Hutson, Colleen Sparke, Pam Riddle and Steve Hartig. These residents and business leaders conducted extensive fundraising to support the police bike patrol and Homefree Community program which provides advocacy services to victims of domestic abuse. The Crime Prevention Fund raised funds to purchase two new police bikes and also raised over $13,000 for Homefree.

Additionally, Riverway Church and Target Corporation have continued their support of the annual Shop-With-A-Cop program, donating both money, staff time and support. Target Team Lead Randy Howman and Riverway Church Pastor Ryan Palmer were in attendance to accept the award.

Adopt-A-Park

Also recognized at the meeting were the city’s Adopt-A-Park participants. The Champlin Parks and Recreation Department established the Adopt-A-Park Program in 1991 to increase the involvement of the community in the Champlin Parks System and to develop an alternative source to increase the cost effectiveness of the park maintenance operations.

This year the organizations that participated in the Adopt-A-Park Program throughout the park system were Boy Scout Troop #276, the Champlin Park National Honor Society, Baha’i Faith, the Mom’s Club of Champlin/Dayton/Anoka, Champlin Cub Scout Pack #276, Girl Scout Troop #16624, Nancy Benzinger, Patricia Clemmensen and the Dan Moldan family.

“These organizations and individuals have made a tremendous commitment to the upkeep of the parks system over the course of the past year,” said Parks and Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn. “The upkeep and assistance provided by these groups helps city staff to continue to provide a well maintained park system to the residents of Champlin.”

Mayor, Council

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mayor Nelson and Councilors Miller and Terry were recognized for their service to the city.

Councilor Miller has served the city of Champlin for eight years. He served on the Planning Commission from 1992 to 1995 and on the council for Ward 3 from 2013 to 2016.

“It’s been a pleasure serving the city,” Miller said. “The staff here and the people in the community have been such a pleasure to work with.”

Councilor Terry has served as the Ward 4 Councilor for four years from 2013 to 2016.

Councilor and Mayor-Elect Ryan Karasek presented Mayor Nelson with a plaque to recognize his years of service to the city.

“I have the great pleasure and honor to acknowledge our Mayor ArMand Nelson,” Karasek said. “He does a great job of leading this team and keeping us all on course. I think ArMand is an exceptional person and a fantastic mayor and I wish you the best of luck in the future.”

Nelson was a Parks and Recreation Commissioner from 2002 through 2006, a Ward 4 Councilor from 2009 to 2012 and Mayor from 2013 to 2016.

“It’s been a great honor serving the city of Champlin,” Nelson said. “I want to thank my family for allowing me to do this. This is a great city, we have a great council, a great staff and the residents are great to work with. Our commissions provide a lot of input and recommendations to the council and I have to thank them for that. They play a vital role in the community that we serve. I look forward to watching our future councils. My hope is that they will work together and respect the differences that they have. Thank you.”

