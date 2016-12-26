Rogers basketball takes home River Battle trophy

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Rogers head boys basketball coach Joe Belka stood in front of his team after the Royals’ 69-53 win over Elk River on Dec. 22.

Elk River Athletic Director Mike Cunningham wheeled the trophy towards the Royals players as Belka took one quick glance at the trophy and then looked back at his team. He then uttered words he hasn’t had the chance to say since 2011.

“The trophy is coming home boys.” Elk River’s Jacob Heyne (33) and Rogers Nick Camarote dive for a loose ball Thursday night in Elk River. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Rogers (5-1) came into the game knowing they had a chance to bring the trophy 8.1 miles south to Rogers High School where it hasn’t been in five years. They practiced, watched game film, and prepared for the Elks all week after Monday’s win over Mounds View. What they didn’t prepare for was the flu bug that hit the team on Thursday morning before the game. The bug affected Mitch Spilles and Matt Carik, two of the Royals starters and allowed some of the players off the bench more minutes to step up in their place.

“If you ask any team that is going to have any success, you have to be able to play more than five,” Belka said about his team. “Trevor Brenning and Brandon Vazquez haven’t had a ton of minutes this year but we told them that as the season progresses that at some point and time their name was going to be called. Tonight was a prime example.”

Brenning subbed in for Carik early to take some stress of the Royals leading scorer, who didn’t know if he was going to be able to play at all coming into the game. Brenning handled the situation well – hitting two 3-point shots and helping the Royals get out to a 30-15 halftime lead. Rogers head coach Joe Belka watches the action during the Royals win over Elk River Thursday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“We have a collective group of kids that really love to play the game,” Belka said. “They work extremely hard on both ends of the court. They are really unselfish. A lot of people are going to look at our stats and see that Matt Carik is our leading scorer but Matt scores points because of the work that everyone else does.”

Belka talked about his team after the game in a positive tone, giving a shout out to the junior varsity team that helps prepare the varsity guys for each game. He also gave a special shout out to Collin Franz, the Royals senior forward who set a team record with 20 rebounds in the victory. The previous record was 17.

Elk River’s Jack Burger tried to bring his team back in the second half, hitting double figures with 11:32 left in the game to bring the Royals lead to single digits. On the other end of the floor, birthday-boy Nick Camarote hit a 3-point shot and Tanner Palm drove to the rim for a 2-point basket, plus the free throw, to push the lead back to 15. Palm scored another basket with 6:07 left in the game to extend the lead to 17, and the Elks were never able to get back on track, handing the annual rivalry trophy back to their foes to the south.

“Jordan (Belka) hit some shots, Tanner played really well, Matt Carik played sick with a 102 temperature,” Belka said. “Trevor Brenning came off the bench and hit a couple threes. Nick Camarote hit a three. Brevan (Watson) and Brandon and everyone who played tonight did something positive to help our team win.” Tanner Palm score on a drive to the basket. Palm would finish with 17 points in the victory. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Through the sickness, Carik (19 points) still led the Royals in scoring in Thursday’s victory, thanks in large part to 11 points at the free-throw line. Palm added 17 points along with three steals and two assists and Belka added 15 more points, five rebounds and three assists. Franz’s 20 rebounds included five offensive rebounds to go along with 15 on the defensive end of the floor. He also had four points, two assists and a steal.

“Hopefully this is a springboard as we get ready for the Tartan tournament and head towards conference play,” Belka said. “We know we have more than five, six, seven guys who can contribute. We have nine guys who are ready to come in and play.”

The Elks fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss and look to bounce back on Dec. 29 when the team travels to Brainerd to take on the Warriors. The Warriors are 2-5 this season.

The Royals improve to 5-1 and look to continue their hot start to the season in the Tartan tournament that occurs annually between Christmas and New Year’s. The Royals first opponent in this year’s bracket is Carmel Catholic on Dec. 27. The game is set to tip off at 6:15 p.m.

“I like the direction we are going and I like the team,” Belka said. “We just have to make sure that everything that do we continue to do a little bit better, a little bit crisper, a little bit cleaner. That way when we are in really tight games moving forward, we can finish the games off and hopefully come out on top.”