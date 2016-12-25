Rockford girls basketball posts 63-point victory, improving to 4-1

David Pedersen

Crow River News

Rockford’s girls basketball team is off to a 4-1 start after posting a 63-point victory over St. Paul Johnson last week, while Friday’s game was snowed out. Emili Cain of Rockford battles for a jump ball for her team that is off to a 4-1 start. (Photo by Bill Nord)

The Rockets roared to a 80-17 victory over Johnson, continuing strong defensive play. Last week the Rockets held FAIR School to 10 points, none in the second half. Johnson scored 10 points in the first half and only seven in the second.

“We didn’t know much about St. Paul Johnson. However, that didn’t stop our hard work,” said coach Kelsey Ortmann. “We are beginning to play like a team. We have a lot of girls playing for us this year that haven’t played varsity minutes or played together as a group. It is fun to see it start to come together.”

Twelve Rockford players scored points when building a 43-point halftime lead by scoring 53. Reserves dominated play in the second half.

Neely Griffin led with 20 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds. Emili Cain had 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists. The other Rocket in double figures was Bryn London with 10.

Nicole Lofstedt contributed seven points and four assists. Madisyn Rentz scored six points. Cassie Majeski scored five points with four rebounds. Liz Nelson had five points and four assists. Mckenzie Rentz added four points and three steals. Sam Arens helped out with four points. Skyler Palmer had three points and assists with two steals. Sydney Manthana added three assists and two points.

Ortmann adds, “We are playing very unselfish basketball and working together. And as coach that’s all you can ask for.”

Rockford will play in the Faribault tournament, facing Stewartville in the first round on Wednesday, Dec. 28.