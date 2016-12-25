Maple Grove Tree Stewards prune trees at Central Park

Maple Grove residents put their training to work in November to prune trees at Central Park in Maple Grove. In just six hours, the groups pruned 99 trees in the park. Maple Grove Tree Stewards Terry Metzger, Mary Parenteau and Marilyn Arnlund prune a crabapple tree at Central Park recently in Maple Grove.

What does a Tree Steward do exactly? This is a list of things people do when they volunteer:

• Plant trees and train others on how to do so

• Prune young trees to grow properly — also known as developmental pruning

• Pruning suckers and sprouts from mature trees

• Learn about watering devices and the benefits of using them on young trees are

• Install watering devices or help water park trees

• Learn how to identify tree diseases and pests

• Learn how to identify trees of concern

• Report trees of concern to the city so they can tend to them as soon as possible

Training to become a Tree Steward teaches volunteers the information mentioned above and how to access additional resources to make them feel comfortable. Volunteers also get to practice their planting, pruning and reporting skills outside.

The Tree Steward training takes about six to eight hours to complete. But that is because there is a lot of information to cover and the Tree Stewards want to go outside and practice what they know before volunteers go out on their own. Plus, that will fulfill the education requirement if people want to take the Minnesota DNR Tree Inspector Exam for certification. Marilyn Arnlund, Laura Feierabend, Joy Schwartz and Terry Metzger prune a crabapple tree at Central Park in Maple Grove.

A DNR Certified Tree Inspector is someone who is trained and certified to identify and manage disease and insect problems, provide recommendations for tree health and care, and to inspect for new insect and disease problems. People just have to pass the exam with a 70 percent or higher to receive a certification card. Check out the website if interested and would like more information about the exam: dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/urban/certifiedtreeprogram/index.html

There is no cost to become a Tree Steward training or the DNR Certified Tree Inspector exam because people are volunteers.

Commitments to the program are up to the person because they are a volunteer. Any amount of time people can offer lends a deal of help to the community to ensure a healthier urban forest.

If anyone is interested and want to join the mailing list for updates on upcoming trainings and events, go to www.mntreesource.com. Go to the ‘Communities’ tab and click on ‘Maple Grove.’ From here people can access the sign-up form. Otherwise, contact Marilyn Arnlund at 763-494-6091.