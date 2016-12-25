Lady Knights defeat Minnetonka 64-54

By Jake Schroer

The Lady Knights earned their fourth win of the year by beating Minnetonka 64-54 Tuesday night.

It was a close game throughout; a 19-19 tie halfway through the opening half gave way to a 40-35 STMA lead when the half was over. The Knights got out to a 56-45 lead midway through the second half and held on for the win.

Rae Johnson scored 26 to lead STMA and Kendal Cox added 10. Lizzy Heil scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds; just missing out on a double-double.

The Lady Knights resume play Dec. 28 against Maple Grove.