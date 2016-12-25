Hennepin County Board OKs increased recycling program funding

by CHRISTIAAN TARBOX

Sun POST Newspapers

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved to increase funding for organics recycling programs in residential circles.

In a vote cast during its Nov. 29 meeting, the board adopted changes to the Hennepin County Residential Recycling Funding Policy in an effort to allocate more funding for organics programs in the county.

After the county distributed $3.5 million to support municipal recycling programs in 2016, the new funding policy will gradually shift funds to support programs focused on organics recycling, with 20 percent of the funding scheduled to be set for those programs by 2017.

According to the county, half of the funding the county receives via the state’s Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment will go to organics programs.

In other board news, the 2017 budget for the Three Rivers Park District was approved, with a total property tax levy of $41.5 million, a decrease from 2016. According to the county, there has been a 3.4 percent increase of the usage of parks and trails in the district, as opposed to the 1.3 percent decrease in parks and trail usage in the entire metropolitan area.