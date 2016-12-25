Average homes in St. Michael increase $10,000 in value

The St. Michael City Council heard that the average valued home in St. Michael increased in value by $10,000 from the previous year.

The council also agreed to let a resident purchase a whole property on Central Avenue East that the city had intended to purchase half.

TAX HEARING

City administrator Steve Bot presented the truth-in-taxation hearing and reviewed the process involved in preparing the 2017 levy and budget.

Bot explained how St. Michael’s tax rates are calculated, and the factors that influence the levy. He noted that the average home in St. Michael increased $10,000 in value, which is good news, he said.

Bot next compared the actual tax amounts on several properties within the city, and reviewed the services that are paid for with tax dollars. He said St. Michael is only responsible for the city portion of the tax bill, and that St. Michael currently has the second lowest tax rate in the county.

The city proposes a levy increase of 4.98 percent.

Major increases in the budget consist of the following:

• $50,000 for debt service (bond) payments

• $148,171 for street maintenance

• $27,056 increase in Wright County Sheriff contract

• $36,814 increase in property, casualty, liability, and vehicle insurance

• Increases in expenditures are partly offset by an increase in revenue from building permits. New home permits will likely have doubled from 2015 to 2016.

Bot said St. Michael is anticipating receiving Local Government Aid from the state in 2017, but that, due to the volatility of the program, the council determined to use that money for capital equipment purchases and not for the general fund.

Bot concluded that the 2017 budget is balanced, and that, overall, the city has a great story to tell.

There was no public comment received at the meeting, and the council anticipates approving the final budget and levy at its Dec. 27 meeting.

LOT LINE

In other news, the council heard an update regarding a lot line adjustment at Central Avenue East.

The city had earlier in the year approved purchasing the east half of Kilian property since that property is included in the park/open space plan.

Rick Gardas of 597 Central Ave. E. is planning to purchase the west half of the property and combine it with his parcel, but does not agree with staff’s recommendations regarding drainage and utility easements. Gardas is therefore appealing the city’s purchase, and produced a letter from the Kilians requesting termination of the purchase agreement with the city.

Community development director Marc Weigle said a lot line adjustment triggered review of the property, which lead to recommending certain easements.

Gardas said he is not open to an option that involves work or drainage on the property he intends to purchase, and that if he’s able to purchase the whole property, he would work with the adjoining Cascades residential developer to figure out a drainage solution.

The council ended up voting 4-1 (Joe Marx opposed) to cancel the contract with the Kilians and allow Gardas to purchase the whole property, and direct the city attorney to draft the paperwork for the cancellation.