Champlin Police Officers met with several area students at the Champlin Super Target Wednesday, Dec 14, to pick out gifts for their families through the police department’s annual Shop-with-a-Cop event. Each of the kids were observed by the Anoka-Hennepin School District to have a positive attitude and to be hard working students. Shop-with-a-Cop is designed to allow these kids to interact with officers in a positive setting and to help them in a time of need. Riverway Church and the Champlin Crime Prevention Fund have teamed up to donate funds for Shop-with-a-Cop and Champlin Target provided gift wrapping and lunch to all who participated. Here, an officer helps a student pick out the perfect Christmas card for her mother. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

Champlin Police Officers treated some of the older students to coffee and headed to the toy section to pick out the perfect gift for their family members. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

After all the gifts had been picked out, the students checked out and began wrapping gifts in the break room. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

Champlin Officers helped pick out the perfect gifts for students’ family members Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Champlin Super Target. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)