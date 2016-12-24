Rockford passes general fund, property tax levy

The Rockford City Council adopted the final general fund budget in the amount of $2,435,004, an $8,582 increase from the previous year. The council also heard concerns over current utility rates.

BUDGET AND TAX LEVY

Along with the general fund budget, the council agreed to a preliminary tax levy of $1,617,253 for the year 2017, which is an increase of $29,146 or 1.84% from last year.

This levy will contribute to paying for operating expenses for the city this year and also pay down long-term bond debt. The city of Rockford currently has four outstanding bonds, two of which have recently been refinanced to save over $40,000 in interest costs over the life of the bond. Upon adoption and certification, the levy amount can be decreased, but rarely increased.

Of the $1,617,253 levy, $1,310,115 will be used solely for 2017 city operating expenses. This is an increase from last year of approximately $80,000 or 6.53%. The property tax levy amount will account for about 63% of the revenue needed to cover city services and operating costs; LGA and state aid will contribute another 23%, transfers in about 5%, and licensing and permits 6%.

About 50% of operating expenses for the year will fund the public works and public safety departments. This includes all maintenance, equipment and materials for public works, and fire department and County sheriff for public safety. Other operating expenses include general administration (23%), parks and recreation (11%), planning, zoning and transfers (12%), and other miscellanious costs (3%).

City Administrator Dan Madsen explained that a homeowner whose property value is $170,000 can expect an approximate $20 increase in their property taxes this year. However, any fluctuation in market value of the house, community, and changes in state programs and laws can impact that estimated cost.

UTILITY RATE DISCUSSION

It was brought to the attention of the council that the city is coming into a deficit looking into 2017 and beyond for the utility rate and water fund. While sewer rates were increased last fiscal year, the water was not. It was recommended that the water rate be increased by January from $0.30 to $0.40 per 1,000 gallons of use.

Despite evidence of less water usage from Rockford residents, the increase is recommended to keep infrastructure well maintained. “People are being conservative, that’s good,” said councilor Rick Martinson. “But infrastructure is there and needs to be maintained. That’s why we run into these issues.”

The council agreed to continue the water discussion as new business at their next meeting. However, consensus needs to be reached by the deadline Dec. 27.

In other news, the council:

APPROVED the 2017 special funds budgets and 2017 enterprise funds budgets;

EXPRESSED thanks to staff of the city for their efforts decorating and lighting the downtown area.